GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

Soybean Futures Fall on Coronavirus Woes

Soybeans for May delivery fell 1.1% to $8.54 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, as lingering coronavirus fears have traders on edge about the viability of U.S. soybean exports.

Wheat for May delivery fell 0.3% to $5.55 a bushel.

Corn for May delivery fell 0.1% to $3.31 1/2 a bushel.

Export Inspections Strong for Wheat -- Market Talk

11:39 ET - Inspections of US wheat for export totaled 608,709 metric tons this week, according to the USDA. This exceeds trader estimates of 300,000-500,000 tons, according to Terry Reilly of Futures International. This figure would seem to reflect the wave in new sales announced of hard red winter wheat to China--285,000 tons since Friday. Meanwhile, corn and soybean inspections fell within trader estimates, with corn inspections topping 1M tons. Grain futures on the CBOT are down, with corn off 0.6%, soybeans 1.5% lower and wheat falling 0.5%. Pressure on US markets due to coronavirus is lingering, with equities and a number of other commodities down. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Sales of Farm Machinery Tumble In March -- Market Talk

09:50 ET - Retail sales of high-horsepower farm tractors in the US and Canada fell 15% in March from the same period a year ago, says the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. Sales volumes for four-wheel-driver tractors were off 17% last month, while harvesting combines were down 19%. Farm equipment manufacturers Deere, CNH Industrial and Agco recently withdrew 2020 sales guidance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (robert.tita@wsj.com; @bob_tita)

Corn Traders Watching Oil Closely -- Market Talk

09:46 ET - Even with oil prices on the rise today, corn traders are still concerned about the short term effects of coronavirus on fuel demand, says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. "The corn market continues to suffer from poor fundamentals with US ethanol demand slowed by the stay-at-home orders which have resulted in cars staying parked in the garage," says Pfitzenmaier. WTI crude prices are up 3%, after Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the US reached a joint deal over the weekend to cut oil output by 9.7M barrels per day. Corn futures fell 0.5% overnight. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Weather Returning as Driving Factor for Grains -- Market Talk

09:43 ET - With the start of planting season imminent, grains traders are shifting more attention onto weather patterns hitting the US Midwest, says Allendale Inc. "Traders will begin watching weather maps more closely as U.S. farmers get ready to start planting in the next few weeks," says the firm. Lower than average temperatures are expected across the farm belt, with wet conditions in the Midwest and Delta expected this week -- all slowing down farmer preparations for planting, says John Baranick, an agricultural meteorologist with DTN. Early in trading Monday, corn and soybeans are down 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

USDA Reports A New Wheat Sale to China -- Market Talk

09:29 ET - 120,000 metric tons of US hard red winter wheat have been sold to China, says the USDA - with half being delivered this marketing year and the other half being delivered in 2020/21. That makes it a total of 285,000 tons of HRW wheat purchased by China since Friday--interest that has caught grains traders by surprise. By comparison, only 258,600 tons of wheat for 2019/20 delivery were sold altogether for the week ending April 2, according to the USDA's export sales report Thursday. Overnight, wheat futures on the CBOT rose 1.1%, with today's trade likely to show the combined effect of both Friday's sales and today's, as the CBOT was closed in observance of Good Friday last week. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Livestock Futures Close Limit Down -- Market Talk

15:05 ET - Livestock futures on CME finish trading limit down, where they had resided for most of the day. Lean-hog futures finished down 3.75 cents a pound at 44.925c, a drop of 7.7%. Live cattle futures finished down 3c/pound at 81.375c, a decline of 3.6%. Both contracts will trade tomorrow at extended limits of 4.5c a pound. Today's declines were linked mostly to staffing issues stemming from coronavirus, after Smithfield Foods opted to close their Sioux Falls plant over the weekend. "Covid-19 outbreaks are causing plants to close," AgResource says. "And the employee unions representing the workers are asking for greater employee spacing and higher wages for the elevated health risks." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)