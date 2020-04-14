GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Futures Fall as Ethanol Woes Mount

Corn for May delivery fell 1.7% to $3.26 a bushel on the CBOT as traders took a hands-off approach while ethanol's outlook suffers from uncertainty about when the U.S. economy will reopen.

Wheat for May delivery fell 1.1% to $5.48 3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans for May delivery fell 0.9% to $8.47 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Improved Russian Forecast Weighs on Wheat -- Market Talk

13:23 ET - Weather forecasts showing an above-average level of precipitation hitting the Black Sea region in the next two weeks are pulling US wheat futures down Tuesday, says AgResource. "There's a risk of speedy liquidation if regular rainfall materializes in the Black Sea and continues into May," says the firm, predicting that managed money funds will flee their wheat positions if wheat in Russia and the EU continues to get favorable weather that will bolster crop sizes. Russia and the EU are both key competitors on the export market to US wheat, and with coronavirus sparking food security concerns elsewhere in the world, a healthier crop bolsters their domination of the market. CBOT wheat futures are down 1.4% Tuesday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Egypt's GASC Buys 120,000 Tons of Russian Wheat -- Update

Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, bought 120,000 metric tons of Russian wheat Tuesday, traders said.

The deal comprises two cargos of wheat each weighing 60,000 tons to be delivered separately. The first cargo is scheduled for delivery between May 15 and 25 and cost $249.45 per metric ton including the cost of freight. The second cargo is to be delivered between May 26 and June 5 and cost $252.50 per metric ton including the cost of freight.

Ethanol Pressure May Lead to More Soybean Acres -- Market Talk

1153 ET - Closures of ethanol plants across the Midwest are putting pressure on corn prices -- and with 97 million acres of corn expected to be planted in the US this year according to the USDA, the absence of ethanol demand has some farmers thinking about switching over to planting more soybeans. "I think some people are looking at increasing their soybean acres," says Scott Vanderwal, a corn and soybeans farmer in Volga, SD. Vanderwal sells roughly 120,000 bushels of corn to surrounding ethanol plants each year, and while he was able to sell all of his old crop before the economic impact of coronavirus hit the US, many of his neighbors aren't so lucky. Soybean acreage is projected at 83.5 million acres in 2020. Corn futures on the CBOT are down 1.1% Tuesday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Lower-For-Longer Corn Has Citi Down on Deere -- Market Talk

0759 ET - Citi downgrades Deere to neutral from buy and trims its target prices on Deere and fellow ag-equipment maker Agco amid a lower-for-longer corn price scenario, which the analysts say will weigh on farmer cash flows and capital spending. Citi sees the potential for further near-term downside in cash corn prices, and the analysts believe it may take a few years for ethanol and corn markets to rebalance. Citi lowers its earnings estimates for this year and next for both Deere and Agco amid muted agricultural-equipment demand. Citi's target prices go to $155 from $160 for Deere and to $57 from $69 for Agco. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Mixed; Hogs Extend Losses -- Market Talk

15:24 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finished trading mixed -- with lean hog futures finishing down 2.2% to 43.95 cents per pound while live cattle futures rose 3% to 83.8 cents per pound. For hogs, today's decline makes it the fourth trading session in a row that hog futures have finished lower -- and makes it over 40% that the June contract has shed in the past three weeks. Year-to-date, June hog futures are down 51%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)