GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Drop as Foreign Buyers Look Elsewhere

Wheat for May delivery fell 1.9% to $5.29 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, in reaction to foreign purchasers opting for Russian and French wheat instead of buying American. Soybeans for May delivery fell 0.6% to $8.36 3/4 a bushel. Corn for May delivery rose 0.2% to $3.19 3/4 a bushel.

Traders hoped export quotas by wheat-producing countries trying to secure food sources in the coronavirus pandemic would pique interest in U.S. wheat, but those hopes were dashed when Egypt, the world's largest importer of the grain, bought French and Russian wheat. The cargoes of wheat bought represented the three lowest bids on offer out of a selection of six, suggesting Egypt is looking for a deal. "Wheat got hurt again by Romania lifting their export ban, and Egypt eschewing U.S. offers to once again take French and Russian offers," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital.

Dine Brands to Furlough Workers Temporarily; Board Evaluating Dividend Policy

Dine Brands Global Inc. said it would furlough certain employees who work in restaurant support centers and its company-operated restaurants temporarily.

Dine Brands, which owns IHOP and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, didn't say how many people would be affected by the temporary furloughs. The company said it would still provide those employees with different medical benefits and it is also waiving the premium expenses for those people temporarily.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Farm Income to Sag Due to Coronavirus -- Market Talk

13:26 ET - The coronavirus pandemic may take a $20B bite out of farm incomes in 2020, according to research from the Food & Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri. In research released this week, FAPRI projects that reductions in agricultural commodity prices due to reduced demand amidst the pandemic will be the biggest factor eating into farmer incomes--with corn projected at an average price of $3.35 per bushel, while soybeans are placed at $8.27 per bushel and wheat is placed at $4.58 per bushel. Wheat and soybean futures on the CBOT are currently trading above these targets, but are expected to fall to meet them. In trading Thursday, wheat is down 1.4%, soybeans off 0.6%, and corn is up 0.4%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Coronavirus Will Hit European Cereal Demand in 2020, 2021, Strategie Grains Says

The coronavirus lockdowns will weigh on European cereal demand and boost grain stockpiles even after measures have been lifted, Strategie Grains said in a report Thursday.

The French agricultural consultancy cut its forecast for domestic demand for wheat for the current year by two million metric tons to 115.8 million tons. Strategie also lowered its forecast for barley and corn demand by 0.6 million tons and 0.2 million tons, respectively.

AB Foods to Report Higher 1H Earnings, FY to Fall Short -- Market Talk

1451 GMT - Associated British Foods is likely to report higher first-half earnings on Tuesday Apr. 21, though annual earnings will probably miss hopes, says A.J. Bell. The brokerage expects the food producer and owner of clothing retailer Primark to report earnings per share of 62.5 pence against 61p a year ago, thanks to higher margins at Primark and in its grocery and sugar businesses. "Management is unlikely to feel able to give too much by way of guidance for the second half or full-year performance, other than to repeat its statement of Apr. 3 that full-year earnings are now likely to come in 'much lower' than originally anticipated," says Bell's Russ Mould. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Eases After Hitting Limit Up, Hogs Finish Lower -- Market Talk

15:33 ET - Cattle futures on the CME relax after hitting limit up of 3 cents per pound, but still finish higher--up 2% at 86.475 cents per pound. June cattle futures are now up 6.2% since the start of the week. As long as cattle futures don't plummet tomorrow, it'll be the second week in a row that cattle futures have improved. Lean hog futures, meanwhile, fall 3.3% to 43.175 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)