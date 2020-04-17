GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Futures Make Up Ground on Shrinking Global Crop

Corn for May delivery rose 0.8% to $3.22 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders short-covering amid indications that corn futures had been oversold in recent days.

Lowered forecasts for the Brazilian corn crop helped spur short covering, reversing the downward trend of corn this week after cuts in ethanol production. New estimates from INTL FCStone peg the Brazilian safrinha corn crop at 73.9 million metric tons, down 400,000 tons from previous estimates due to dry weather forecast in growing regions for the next two weeks. Traders hope this will help U.S. corn to attract buyers on the export market. "With a wet short-term forecast in the U.S., some decent export sales news and the oversold condition, the market seems to have enough short-term news for a bounce," RJO Futures said.

Kansas City Southern Sees 20% Jump in Food Products Revenues -- Market Talk

0852 ET - While most of railway operator Kansas City Southern's 1Q earnings uptick was attributed to higher revenues in its chemicals and petroleum segment, the company also reported a 20% jump in revenues stemming from the shipment of food products, which totaled $42.7M for the quarter ending March 31. Grain shipment revenues also rose, growing 7% to $77.8M even as actual carloads shipped stayed flat. Front-month grain futures prices on the CBOT saw support in January and February, buoyed by hopes that a trade deal with China would yield higher overseas exports. However, the effect of coronavirus stifling world economies took a sizable chunk out of grains futures prices in mid-March. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Foreign Wheat Crops Look to Shrink -- Market Talk

14:11 ET - Data released overnight shows that the condition of both the French and German wheat crops are sliding slightly - with German 2020 wheat production to decline 1.4% on the year to 22.73 million metric tons while the crop progress for three grades of French wheat all slipped from the previous week. For US wheat, any indications that the crops of competitors are smaller are supportive for CBOT futures. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

USDA Reports New Soybean Export Sale -- Market Talk

09:36 ET - Some 120,000 metric tons of soybeans was been sold to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2019/20 marketing year, says the USDA. The new sales announcement comes after yesterday's export sales report from the USDA showed disappointing results for soybean exports -- totaling only 304,700 tons for both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 marketing years. The absence of China from soybean purchasing is a major reason for the low sales, and traders may take this sale as the beginning of a turnaround. "Unknown destinations" is often considered by grains traders to mean purchasing by China, although it's not guaranteed that the buyer's identity is Chinese. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Turn Higher -- Market Talk

15:06 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME finished higher, rising 1.3% to 43.725 cents per pound. Hog futures rose alongside pork cutouts -- with pork belly cutouts rising over $10 per hundredweight per $51.95 per cwt Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, live cattle futures slipped 0.2% to 86.3 cents per pound, continuing the relaxation of the June contract after it hit a limit high briefly on Thursday. "Traders see the stronger beef price as a reason to suspect that packers will clean up any backlog of cattle in the country," says RJO Futures. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)