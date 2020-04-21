GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Futures Slide as Oil Prices Collapse

Corn for July delivery fell 1.6% to $3.17 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, following the oil-price collapse and its knock-on effect on ethanol.

Wheat for July delivery fell 0.2% to $5.46 1/4 a bushel.

Soybeans for July delivery rose 0.5% to $8.40 3/4 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

La Nina Could Exacerbate Grain Transport Issues -- Market Talk

12:27 ET - For a grain industry trying to rebound after last year's tough conditions, there are a lot of hurdles--including a possible La Nina obstacle. The NOAA currently puts the odds of an ENSO-neutral summer--neither El Nino or La Nina--at 60% in the northern hemisphere, but if La Nina develops, then grain transportation could be seriously affected. "When a La Nina will form is very difficult to predict, but every named hurricane could shut down the Center Gulf for a few weeks," says Alan Barrett of Doane Advisory Services. With water levels in the Mississippi River already high, increased hurricane activity stateside could put grain water traffic at a standstill-- something farmers who are still trying to recover from 2019, may not be able to stomach. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Farmers Ahead of 2019 Pace in Plantings -- Market Talk

09:08 ET - US farmers are planting their row crops at a pace faster than last year, according to the USDA's weekly crop progress report released late Monday afternoon. Corn planting progress is at 7% currently, up from 5% at the same time last year. Soybean progress is at 2%, up from 1% at this time last year. While it is still very early in the planting season, traders expect that farmers will try to get as much done as possible early in the season, in case heavy rains again derail their crop-planting plans. "Farmers remember the tight planting window last year and we would expect that extra effort will be given this year to get the crop planted in a timely manner," says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Corn Pressure Likely to Extend as Coronavirus Lingers -- Market Talk

14:03 ET - Oil prices are unlikely to see any positive momentum soon, bad news for grains traders looking for CBOT futures to stop falling soon. "There may be states that reopen that will increase miles driven/gasoline consumption, but airlines and the full or partial closure of most other states will maintain the abundance of supply amid a lack of storage," AgResource says. According to AgResource, few traders are likely to take a long position in any grains as long as coronavirus uncertainty continues. Corn futures fall 1.2%, while wheat declines 0.5%. Soybeans gain 0.5%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stronger USD Cuts Wheat Enthusiasm -- Market Talk

12:58 ET - Wheat futures had a strong run higher yesterday, due mostly to indications that Russian wheat exports will temporarily halt starting next month. However, the brakes have been applied to hopes that US wheat will become a more-prevalent choice for export buyers, with the US dollar gaining strength again today and wheat down 0.6%. That makes it four out of the past five sessions that the US dollar has risen. With May oil futures down nearly 40% this afternoon, investors are likely finding the USD as a safe haven for money in the short-term--making US wheat futures less attractive on the world export market. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Rally Extends, Cattle Falls -- Market Talk

16:39 ET - Lean hogs futures on the CME extended their rally for a second day, with the June contract finishing 4% higher at 48.1 cents per pound. That makes it 10% that hog futures have risen since the close of trading Friday, and the highest that hog futures have traded at in nearly two weeks. The run-up may be in reaction to prices plummeting in recent weeks, signaling that a floor has been found. "More packing plants are either slowing or closing due to coronavirus, tightening supplies of product, with prices pushing higher," says Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. Cattle futures finished down for the third session in a row, closing down 1.2% at 84.075 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)