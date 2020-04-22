Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 04/22
543 USc   -0.69%
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

04/22/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Corn Futures Rise After Prices Find Bottom

Corn for July delivery rose 2.4% to $3.24 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, as traders speculated that the collapse of ethanol margins has been priced into the futures contract. Soybeans for July delivery rose 0.2% to $8.42 1/2 a bushel. Wheat for July delivery fell 0.5% to $5.43 3/4 a bushel.

The decline of corn futures due to the collapse of ethanol industry margins may have hit bottom, RJO Futures said. "The price outlook into May and early June is somewhat positive, as there has been no weather premium put into the market yet and the market might also be close to having fully 'priced-in' the collapse in energy prices," the firm said. Further proof: the EIA reported a new record low for U.S. ethanol production, but corn futures had little reaction.

Trump Administration Boosts Food-Stamp Benefits

The U.S. Agriculture Department is boosting monthly benefits for food stamp recipients as millions of Americans face unemployment and hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.

The USDA on Wednesday said it had increased monthly benefits for the nation's food-stamp program, called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, by $2 billion per month, or 40%, through emergency measures in all 50 states. The measures could mean a bump of $240 per month for the average five-person household, bringing the total benefit to $768 per month.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Hellman & Friedman Cashing in More Grocery Outlet Chips -- Market Talk

0712 ET - Hellman & Friedman continues to reduce its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding, the discount food retailer it took public last year. The private equity firm is selling about 13.9M Grocery Outlet shares in a secondary offering, assuming the underwriters exercise their greenshoe. That would drop Hellman's stake to 14% from the roughly 62% interest it held after the June IPO, which priced at $22 a share. Grocery Outlet closed Tuesday at $35.11. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

Brazil's Food Exports Threatened By Deforestation -- Market Talk

16:54 ET - Brazil's key exports of food commodities face renewed threats from environmental activism, given signs that deforestation is set to be the highest in over a decade. Official data indicates deforestation is already larger than in previous years, even ahead of its usual peak in the mid-year dry season. That means 2020's final tally is almost certain to be higher than 2019's, giving ammunition to competing farmers in coveted markets, such as the European Union, to curb imports of Brazilian soy and beef, part of which is produced in deforested areas. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Finishes Lower on Supply Chain Concerns -- Market Talk

15:31 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finish slightly lower--with live cattle futures finishing down 0.2% to 83.925 cents per pound and lean hog futures off 0.4% at 47.9 cents per pound. The closure of meat processing plants suggests a buildup of meat products, particularly on the pork side of the market. "The infection has caused a breakdown in the US supply line that is starting to cause a backup of hogs in country markets," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "The concern now is how long it may take for packers to resume operations and process the huge hog inventory." On Wednesday, Tyson Foods announced it would suspend operations indefinitely at its Waterloo, Iowa pork plant starting this week. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.67% 317.5 End-of-day quote.-16.89%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.69% 543 End-of-day quote.-4.52%
