WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 04/23
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

04/23/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Rise on New Chinese Interest

Soybeans for July delivery rose 0.5% to $8.46 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, in reaction to the USDA confirming a 272,000 metric ton U.S. soybean purchase by China before the market opened. Corn for July delivery rose 0.4% to $3.26 a bushel. Wheat for July delivery rose 0.2% to $5.44 3/4 a bushel.

This morning the USDA announced China purchased 272,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for delivery in the 2019/20 marketing year. That adds up to as much as 590,000 tons sold to China in the past week alone. The USDA's announcement lends credence to media reports of increased Chinese interest due to the low price of U.S. soybeans. "The bean market is likely undervalued at current levels if the corn market can trade higher," said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives.

Hershey Dinged In International Markets For 1Q -- Market Talk

0910 ET - The US and Canada is by far Hershey's biggest market, accounting for 89% of sales last year, but the candy maker's 1Q results were dragged down a bit by its performance overseas. International sales drop 8% abroad to $193M. "Volume was a 7.2 point headwind, largely attributable to Covid-19 related softness, particularly in China," the company says. Still, Hershey says it was able to raise prices in overseas markets for the quarter. Shares slip 2.9% premarket. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

USDA Reports New Soybean Sale to China -- Market Talk

09:34 ET - This weeks' export sales report from the USDA showed scant sales of soybeans to China for the week ending April 16, but this morning the USDA announced that China has purchased 272,000 metric tons of US soybeans for delivery in the 2019/20 marketing year - only slightly below the world total of 344,900 tons of soybeans sold for the week of April 16. The USDA's announcement Thursday lent credence to media reports of increased Chinese interest due to the low price of US soybeans. "The bean market is likely undervalued at current levels if the corn market can trade higher," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. Soybeans traded 1% on the CBOT overnight. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Domino's Sees Higher Sales in April

Domino's Pizza Inc. on Thursday reported that its U.S. sales accelerated in April as consumers stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pizza chain, based in Ann Arbor, Mich., said U.S. same-store sales increased 7.1% compared with last year between March 23 and April 19. Overall U.S. retail sales were 10.7% higher during that period, the company reported.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Hit 2-Week High -- Market Talk

15:16 ET - Lean-hog futures have posted a small rally in the wake of coronavirus shutting down food-service demand nationwide. The June contract has finished higher for three out of the last four sessions, and its uptick of 7.8% puts it at a close of 51.625 cents a pound--a price level unseen since April 8. Meanwhile, live-cattle futures fall 1.2% at 82.925c, their lowest level in over a week. Traders are on edge waiting to see tomorrow's Cattle on Feed report, wondering how big the supply bottleneck for slaughter-cattle actually is. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

