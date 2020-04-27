GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Drops on Lingering Energy Pressure

Corn for July delivery fell 3% to $3.13 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, with a strong corn crop expected in the face of dwindling demand from ethanol producers.

Corn posted another down day Monday, in anticipation of strong crop progress figures being released this afternoon as well as continued weakness in ethanol--following crude oil prices, which traded down roughly 24% Monday. "Expectations for big planting progress and weak energy (ethanol) markets are giving sellers the confidence to push corn lower to start the week," said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives.

Corn Progress Well Ahead of 2019 -- Market Talk

16:25 ET - The planting of corn in 2020 is well ahead of 2019's delayed pace -- with 27% of corn being planted in the US, above the 12% planted at this time last year. This is also well up from the 7% planted last week, meaning that farmers took advantage of supportive weather to plant as much as possible. Traders expected anywhere from 20%-22% of corn to be planted this week, says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. Meanwhile, 8% of soybeans were planted this week, up from 2% at this point last year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Will USDA Further Reduce Ethanol Usage Projections for Corn? -- Market Talk

1403 ET - In last month's WASDE report, the USDA projected that usage of corn by ethanol processing would be reduced by 375 million bushels. With a rash of closures taking place since this projection was made, experts believe the USDA may revise its estimates even lower. "Further reductions look probable," says Todd Hubbs of the University of Illinois. "In projecting corn use for the rest of the marketing year, production assumptions must be made based on the likely pace of economic recovery. It seems doubtful that ethanol plants will be able to ramp up production quickly, even under a rapid recovery scenario." Corn futures have dropped Monday in reaction to ethanol weakness, and are down 2.8% this afternoon. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Grain Inspections Improve Over Last Week -- Market Talk

11:46 ET - Grain-export inspections are slightly higher than they were last week, something traders may find is an indicator of a slowly-returning export market. The USDA pegs inspections for wheat at 501,333 metric tons, soybeans at 555,748 tons and corn at 1.08M tons. For all three grains, this week's totals exceed last week's--although the source of additional demand appears to be spread out throughout the world. Japan is listed as the top buyer of US corn, purchasing more than 422,000 tons. Mexico is the top buyer of wheat and Egypt is the top buyer of soybeans. Grains futures fall, led by corn, down 2.8%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Finish Day Limit Up, Cattle Rises on Strong Report -- Market Talk

15:19 ET - Issues with pork-packing plant closures help elevate hog futures. The June contract finishes the day trading limit up, rising 3.75 cents a pound, or 7.3%, to 55.275 cents. Meanwhile, live-cattle futures gain 1.7% to 84.05c. Trading was driven largely by the Cattle on Feed report, which was released Friday after the market's close. The report showed cattle placed on feed totaled 1.56M head, down 23% from March 2019 and the lowest for March since at least 1996. This data was supportive for futures trading today, Karl Setzer of AgriVisor says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)