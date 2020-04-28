GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Fall Amid Meatpacking Closures

Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.5% to $8.32 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday. Traders worried about soymeal consumption as coronavirus forces closures of meatpacking plants nationwide.

Corn for July delivery fell 0.4% to $3.12 a bushel.

Wheat for July delivery rose 0.2% to $5.26 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Congresswoman Introduces Biofuel Bill -- Market Talk

13:47 ET - Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D., Iowa) introduces the Clean Fuels Deployment Act, a bill that would provide further funding for building and converting gas stations to deliver more biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel. The bill would provide $500M over five years to help gas stations expand their offerings of ethanol and other biofuels. "The time is now to further diversify our fuel supply and move more biofuels into the market," Finkenauer says. Earlier this year, the USDA said it would provide $100M in funding to build up the infrastructure needed to sell more biofuel. Closures of ethanol plants nationwide have been a weight on corn futures, with the CBOT contract down 0.4%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Cheese off a Truck: Farmers Try to Salvage Food, and Some Sales

Dobson, N.C., a destination for fans of "The Andy Griffith Show," drew throngs of visitors this month for another reason -- the local chicken plant was selling leftovers in bulk.

When restaurants shut down en masse last month as coronavirus spread across the U.S., farmers and suppliers were left with a glut of food grown for diners even as grocery store shelves emptied and lines formed outside food banks.

Emerging Markets In Focus for Mondelez Earnings -- Market Talk

1403 ET - Mondelez International, the maker of Oreo cookies, Triscuit crackers and other snacks, is scheduled to report 1Q results after the market closes and investors will be watching how the pandemic plays out across developed and developing markets. Last week, Hershey reported weaker-than-expected sales amid slack demand in China, while Unilever also said sales were hit by lockdowns in China and India. "For sales, we think the largest uncertainty is the impact of lockdowns in India .... and possibly oil-related softness in the Middle East," Wells Fargo analysts said in a note about Mondelez last Friday. Shares tick down 0.7% in afternoon trading and are off 7.2% year to date. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finish Higher As Supply Fears Linger -- Market Talk

15:46 ET - Livestock futures end the trading session with gains, although reports that President Trump may order meatpacking plants to stay open despite coronavirus sapped some momentum. Hog futures jumped as high as 10% this morning, on fears of a food-supply breakdown. June lean hog futures finish trading up only 1.7% at 56.2 cents per pound, while live cattle futures end the day up 0.8% at 84.7 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)