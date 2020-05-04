GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Crop Progress Exceeds Expectations -- Market Talk

16:17 ET - Farmers are planting their crops as fast as possible in order to avoid the pitfalls of late planting seen last year. The USDA says 51% of corn expected to be planted this year is already planted as of this week--well up from 21% this time last year and a 5-year average of 39%. Soybeans are also ahead of the pack, with 23% planted, up from 5% planted last year. Farmers say they've taken advantage of a much-kinder spring in order to ensure that they have their crops in the ground, in case of an unexpected turn in the weather. "Everyone's trying to cover all of their bases to have a better crop than last year," says Doug Winter, a row-crop farmer in Mill Shoals, Illinois. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Soybeans Fall on Renewed Trade Tensions

Soybeans for July delivery fell 1.5% to $8.36 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday in reaction to comments by members of the Trump administration suggesting the White House could take new actions against China, which traders fear will endanger the Phase One trade agreement.

Soybean Inspections Lower Than Predicted -- Market Talk

14:37 ET - Soybean export inspections drop from the previous week--with inspections totaling 318,100 metric tons according to the USDA, well below last week's total of 555,748 tons. It's lower than trader expectations as well, says Terry Reilly of Futures International. Sales to China counts for close to half of this week's soybean inspections, totaling 144,244 tons. The CBOT soybean contract is down 1.8%. Meanwhile, wheat inspections meet predictions at 535,691 tons, and corn inspections exceed expectations at 1.22M tons. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Renewed Trade Tensions Sink Grains -- Market Talk

09:20 ET - Comments by members of the Trump Administration over the weekend blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic has CBOT grain futures on the decline pre-market Monday, with the market fearing that the Phase One trade agreement will not come to fruition. Speaking on ABC's 'This Week' Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan," referring to accusations of Chinese engineering of Covid-19. US agriculture, which has seen demand collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic, can ill-afford to lose the higher export demand from China as promised in the January deal. "If the Phase 1 Deal is watered down or even pulled, the US ag price impact would be decidedly bearish," says AgResource. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Brazil Trade Surplus Widens in April as Imports Drop

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's trade surplus widened in April from March after imports fell more than exports, the economy ministry said Monday.

The country recorded a surplus of $6.7 billion in April, after a surplus of $4.7 billion in March. Brazilian exports fell to $18.3 billion last month, from $19.2 billion in March, while imports declined to $11.6 billion from $14.5 billion.

Hog Futures Extend Rally -- Market Talk

15:48 ET - The rally seen in hog futures in recent weeks continued Monday, with the June contract rising another 4.5% to 65.5 cents per pound. That makes it roughly 52% that the contract has risen since April 15, with the market pricing in shortages of pork on the retail level. Cattle futures also extend gains, having risen for three consecutive sessions. However, cattle futures have stayed bound in a 10-cent range since the start of April, with the cattle market better-suited to weather the demand issues presented by coronavirus and the closure of meatpacking plants. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)