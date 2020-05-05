GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Rises as Oil Trends Higher

Corn for July delivery rose 0.5% to $3.17 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, following crude oil futures higher amid improved ethanol producer margins.

Soybeans for July delivery rose 0.4% to $8.39 1/2 a bushel.

Wheat for July delivery rose 0.2% to $5.20 3/4 a bushel.

Farmer Sentiment Hits 3-Year Low -- Market Talk

13:18 ET - Worries about coronavirus's effect on agricultural supply chains and consumer buying habits has farmer sentiment at a three-year low, according to the latest data put out by Purdue University and CME Group. The Ag Barometer, a study of farmer sentiment done by the two groups, shows over half of farmers surveyed are worried about Covid-19's effect on their profitability, and 54% of farmers expect to apply for federal Covid-19 assistance programs. This comes as the USDA reports the spring corn crop is over half-planted as of late yesterday, a much-faster pace than last year's waterlogged planting season.

Ethanol's Collapse Will Boost US Soybean Sowings -- Market Talk

11:38 ET - The ethanol industry meltdown will push more acres into soybeans this year as plant slowdowns and closures leave farmers with fewer options to market their corn, Mosaic CEO Joc O'Rourke says. A recent wave of US ethanol plant closures is in part the result of stay-at-home orders that have kept American drivers off roads, slashing demand for the corn-based fuel that's blended into gasoline. O'Rourke says reduced ethanol demand could affect some 5M acres of corn, with US farmers planting more soybeans this spring instead. He says farmers could see an uptick in corn demand from China as farmers there rebuild hog herds following the outbreak of African swine fever, a deadly virus that killed millions of animals last year.

USDA Reports New Soybean Sale to China -- Market Talk

09:34 ET - China has purchased 378,000 metric tons of soybean exports for delivery the USDA says. Of the total, 136,000 tons is for delivery during the 2019/2020 marketing year and 242,000 tons is for delivery during the 2020/2021 marketing year. For grain traders, confirmation of new soybean purchases by China kindles hopes for improving demand. "The bean market moving forward will depend on whether or not China shows up to meet their commitments of the trade deal," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. "If they do, the balance sheets likely tighten and prices can move higher. If not, there's not any reason to add much value." CBOT soybean futures are up 0.3% pre-market.

Bearish Fundamentals Persist in Corn -- Market Talk

13:11 ET - Although corn is leading the pack higher among the major row crops, fundamentals continue to appear lackluster--as ethanol plants are still unprofitable, and closures and slowdowns of meatpacking operations are likely to translate into lower animal feed demand, at least in the short-term. "It's pure short covering. Fundamentals are all bearish," says Terry Reilly of Futures International. Corn climbs 0.7%, while soybeans gain 0.2% and wheat inches-up 0.1%.

Impossible Burger Debuts at More Than 1,700 Kroger-Owned Stores

Impossible Foods said its Impossible Burger is launching this week at more than 1,700 stores owned by Kroger Co., expanding its U.S. availability to about 2,700 U.S. grocery stores.

The meat substitute company said "our existing retail partners have achieved record sales of Impossible Burger in recent weeks." The company said "we expect our retail footprint to expand more than 50-fold in 2020."

Mosaic Sees Strong Fertilizer Demand, Stable Supply Chain Amid Pandemic -- Market Talk

1020 ET - Fertilizer giant Mosaic says demand for its crop nutrients is running high this spring as the company's operations are relatively untouched by the coronavirus pandemic that is hobbling other parts of the food supply chain. Mosaic says 1Q sales volumes for its products were up 14% compared to last year as North American farmers seek to replenish soils following poor weather that limited fertilizer applications in 2019. The pandemic has prompted Mosaic' customers to fast-track deliveries, but otherwise "the season is playing out like a normal spring," said CEO Joc O'Rourke. Mosaic posted an adjusted net loss of $21M. Shares are up 12% to $12.38 after falling 51% in the past year.

Livestock Futures Finish Lower as Some Plants Reopen -- Market Talk

15:20 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finished lower - with live cattle futures down 1.8% to 86.475 cents per pound and lean hog futures down 1.9% to 64.275 cents per pound. The reopening of some meatpacking plants as supplies on the retail level appear slim appear to have put some pressure on futures. "This comes on the heels of retail stores limiting consumer purchases to ensure beef, pork, and poultry supplies will be rationed out," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. Setzer adds that while restarting these plants is ultimately a positive for meat consumption in the US, it will take some time for operations to fully resume.