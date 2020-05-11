GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Down as Traders Shrug Off Freeze Impact

Wheat for July delivery fell 0.9% to $5.17 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, as a wave of freezing temperatures over the weekend isn't expected to noticeably impact the health of U.S. wheat crops.

A wave of freezing temperatures in the Corn Belt over the weekend likely didn't do lasting damage to nascent crops, AgResource said. "Any permanent yield damage will likely be modest with wheat and newly emerged corn too immature to be impacted," said the firm, which expects Monday's U.S. crop progress report may show a slightly lower percentage of U.S. wheat in either good or excellent condition. Last week, the USDA pegged 55% of U.S. wheat in good or excellent condition.

USDA Phase One Projection Could Surprise -- Market Talk

12:26 ET - Grains traders could be in for a surprise if optimism for China fulfilling its obligations under the US-China Phase One trade agreement is factored into export projections in tomorrow's WASDE report. "If the USDA were to assume that the Chinese will make a run at fulfilling the Phase 1 agreement, it is likely that the 2020/21 initial export forecasts could come in above trade expectations," says RJO Futures. Analysts polled by WSJ expect 2020/21 soybean carryouts to be 452M bushels, a slight decrease from the 501M bushel carryout expected in 2019/20. Should the USDA factor in higher exports, then carryouts for soybeans and other grains could be well below 2019/20 figures. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

CFTC Report Shows Building Short Positions in Corn, Wheat -- Market Talk

11:26 ET - Managed money traders of corn futures, as well as certain kinds of wheat, built their short positions in those grains through the week ending May 5, the CFTC said in its commitment of traders report released late Friday. Large firms grew their short position in corn by over 20,000 contracts for the week, leaving corn net short by nearly 190,000 contracts. Managed money also grew their short positions in soft red winter wheat and hard red spring wheat, according to the CFTC. However, traders increased their long exposure in soybeans by nearly 4,000 contracts - suggesting that the fundamental outlook for soybeans appears brighter than it does for corn or wheat. On the CBOT Monday, corn futures traded 0.2% lower and wheat traded 0.3% lower, while soybeans traded 0.8% higher. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Oil Prices Fall as Demand Concerns Outweigh Supply Cuts

Oil prices closed lower after a volatile session Monday, pausing a recent rebound even after Saudi Arabia and other producers said they would deepen supply cuts to support beleaguered energy markets.

U.S. crude futures for delivery in June ended the day down 2.4% at $24.14 a barrel. Prices have risen recently with parts of the world lifting lockdown measures and fuel consumption slowly climbing. At the same time, global production cuts are driving bets on long-term supply shortages after the world reopens for business.

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Drop Monday -- Market Talk

15:16 ET - After starting the day mixed, livestock futures finished the day lower. Live cattle futures on the CME finished the day down 2.1% at 92.675 cent per pound, while lean hog futures finished down 2.3% at 60.275 cents per pound. A backup in livestock supplies, even with some meatpacking plants reopening this week, is weighing on futures prices. "The livestock sector [is] generally under pressure... with backed up supplies of cattle reaching near a million head due to plant closures," says Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)