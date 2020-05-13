GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Drops as Weather Signals Bigger Crops

Wheat for July delivery fell 2.5% to $5.01 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, on indications that world wheat supplies will be ample. Soybeans for July delivery fell 1.5% to $8.39 1/2 a bushel. Corn for July delivery fell 1.2% to $3.18 1/4 a bushel.

Better weather conditions pressured U.S. wheat futures Wednesday. The July contract is currently at its lowest levels since mid-March. "With improving weather conditions in the U.S., Black Sea region and Europe, the market looks vulnerable to more weakness short-term," said RJO Futures. Yesterday's WASDE report showed the USDA anticipates wheat supplies to rise globally - even as U.S. production falls on low planted acreage. World wheat carryout is expected to be 310 million metric tons in 2020/21 vs. 295 million tons in 2019/20.

Flowers Reports Higher Demand in Retail Business as Virus Spread

Bakery company Flowers Foods Inc. said sales jumped 6.8% in the first quarter, a gain driven by retailer customers that bought more of its products as consumers stocked up on food to eat at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company behind Wonder bread, Tastykake and other baked goods reported sales for its quarter that ended April 18 of $1.35 billion, up from $1.26 billion for the comparable period last year. Analysts expected $1.32 billion for the latest quarter.

Coronavirus Meat Shortages Have Plant-Based Food Makers' Mouths Watering

Plant-based food makers are racing to fill in for missing cuts in supermarket meat cases, after the coronavirus disrupted operations at meatpacking plants.

Companies like Beyond Meat Inc., Impossible Foods Inc. and Tofurky Co. say they are ramping up production, discounting their plant-based meat alternatives to appeal to more consumers and expanding into more stores -- sometimes at the request of grocery chains that are running short of staple meat products.

"This is a peak moment for trial potential among regular meat eaters," said Pat Brown, Impossible Foods's chief executive.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

US Ethanol Production Inches Off of Record Lows -- Market Talk

1118 ET - Ethanol production in the US is finding its way higher after plummeting to record lows in previous weeks. The EIA estimates that ethanol production was at 617,000 barrels per day, up 19,000 barrels from the previous week. Two weeks prior, ethanol production had found its record low at 537,000 barrels per day. US inventories of ethanol are also well down from previous weeks, dropping another 1.4 million barrels to 24.19 million barrels. The data suggests that ethanol production cuts are having their intended effect, a possibly bullish factor for corn futures today. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

USDA Announces New Chinese Soybean Purchase -- Market Talk

09:28 ET - The USDA says Wednesday that China has purchased 396,000 metric tons of soybeans -- half for delivery in the 2019/20 marketing year and half for delivery in the next year. In total, 532,000 tons of soybeans have been sold to China so far this week -- a positive sign for grains markets looking for China to hold to its obligations under January's Phase One trade agreement. "President Trump is voicing his opinion on trade since this was agreed upon, with some indications he is unhappy with the progress of China's business," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "This comes even with China making sizable commodity purchases from the US in recent months compared to a year ago." Traders are worried that the President's agitation could derail the deal, Setzer says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

America Is Stuck at Home, But Food-Delivery Companies Still Struggle to Profit

The coronavirus pandemic handed food-delivery companies an unprecedented business opportunity: millions of Americans stuck at home, missing their favorite restaurants.

Yet they are struggling to profit from one of the greatest food delivery markets in decades. Companies including Grubhub Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.'s Uber Eats division, are losing money on delivery orders or barely breaking even. And they say they aren't sure how many diners will stick with delivery after stay-at-home orders are relaxed.

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finish on the Downside -- Market Talk

15:25 ET - Livestock futures on the CME close the day lower, with live cattle falling 3.4% to 93.875 cents per pound and lean hogs dropping 5.6% to 57.875 cents per pound. The decline in prices seen in both products can be attributed to falling cutout prices--a sign that availability of pork and beef is slowly improving in the U.S. Even so, a prolonged decline in cutout prices isn't expected, says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services. "Sure, the cutout will top out at some point but that does not mean the cash steer market and cash hog market collapses when it happens," says Smith. "Processing margins are huge." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)