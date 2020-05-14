GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybean Futures Slip as Planting Weather Looks Promising

Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.3% to $8.37 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday. Forecasts of good weather in the Midwest likely to support big crops pressured futures, but hopes of a pick-up in Chinese export purchases helped limit losses. Corn for July delivery fell 0.2% to $3.17 1/2 a bushel. Wheat for July delivery rose 0.1% to $5.02 1/4 a bushel.

Weather in the Midwest heading into the weekend looks encouraging, said forecasting firm DTN, which calls for "a warming trend with moderate-to-heavy rain in the Midwest during the next five days." While rains may cause some flooding in some areas, DTN said most crops will benefit from favorable moisture. For traders, this is a negative factor for futures prices, as Tuesday's WASDE report predicts corn production up to its highest level since 1987 at roughly 16 billion bushels, and soybean production surging over 4 billion bushels after last year's waterlogged planting season.

CFTC Warns of Further Market Volatility -- Market Talk

13:43 ET - The CFTC says it may seek emergency authority to interject into trading if extreme volatility hits commodity markets again, similar to what happened to front-month oil futures last month when they sank to negative $40 a barrel. "We are issuing this advisory in the wake of unusually high volatility and negative pricing experienced in the May 2020 West Texas Intermediate (WTI), Light Sweet Crude Oil Futures contract on April 20," the CFTC says. This warning is relevant to other commodities like corn, where CFTC data shows managed-money traders are holding a net short position of nearly 200,000 contracts as of May 5. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Uber-Grubhub Deal Promises Synergies, But Long Regulatory Review -- Market Talk

1007 ET - The proposed combination of Uber and Grubhub could generate $300M to $1.8B in synergies to combined adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2021, UBS estimates, coming on top of the $150M in anticipated Grub adjusted EBITDA at that time. But, it adds, the deal could face lengthy antitrust review of six months to a year. For Uber, the deal, UBS recons, could potentially result in FY21 adjusted EBITDA of around $1.6bn "and likely pull forward Uber's path to profitability on both an Eats segment level and consolidated basis." (robert.wall@wsj.com)

Kroger Reiterates Wage Investments as End of Bonus-Pay Period Nears

Kroger Co. said it has invested $700 million since March to reward employees and to create safe conditions in stores as the coronavirus sent a surge of consumers into its supermarkets.

On March 31, Kroger first said it would tack $2 per hour onto base wage rates for store, supply chain and other employees for hours worked March 29 through April 18. The period where it offered additional pay was lengthened. A spokeswoman for the chain said Thursday the bonus pay period covers March 29 through May 16.

Brazilian Real Weakness Makes For Stiff Soybean Competition -- Market Talk

12:07 ET - China appears to be interested in making good on its obligations regarding US agricultural purchases under the Phase One trade agreement. However, one significant factor standing in the way of even bigger US soybeans purchases is the steady weakening seen in the Brazilian real. Since the start of the year, the currency's index has sunk over 32%, to where its trading today at roughly 17 cents per one real. The weakened Brazilian currency is tough to beat, says Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. "By no means is it shocking to see they have moved a record quantity of beans to China this year," says Hueber, pointing to data showing that Brazilian soybean exports to China look to exceed 10 million metric tons by May. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Move Higher -- Market Talk

15:27 ET - After starting the day lower, livestock futures on the CME finished higher -- with lean hog futures up 1.5% to 58.75 cents per pound, while live cattle futures are up 0.3% to 94.125 cents per pound. Poor export sales reported by the USDA this morning sent livestock futures downward this morning, but they recovered into this afternoon as sentiment regarding optimism for increasing Chinese agricultural purchases. "Over the past several weeks the United States has seen a build in pork demand by China. Total Chinese exports are running at a record pace and a primary reason yearly shipments are up 116% from last year," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)