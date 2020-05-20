Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 05/20
513.75 USc   +3.01%
05:32pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:49pWheat Rally Extends on Black Sea Drought
DJ
05:20aJapan receives no offers for regular feed-wheat, barley tender
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Rally Extends on Black Sea Drought

Wheat for July delivery rose 3% to $5.13 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, up the second consecutive day as managed money funds covered short positions on reports of lower Russian grain supplies. Soybeans for July delivery rose 0.5% to $8.46 3/4 a bushel. Corn for July delivery fell 0.5% to $3.19 1/2 a bushel.

Running Dry: July wheat futures outpaced their corn and soybean counterparts on the CBOT Wednesday. According to grains traders, the short covering by managed money funds was in reaction to reports Russian and Eastern European wheat crops are being stressed by drought-like conditions.

"It continues to be dry in parts of Europe and Russia," said Don Roose of U.S. Commodities.

USDA, FDA Chart Path to Keep Farms, Food Plants Open Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Food and Drug Administration unveiled an agreement to prevent coronavirus-driven disruptions to fruit and vegetable production, echoing steps the government has taken to ensure the operation of meat and poultry processing facilities during the pandemic.

The USDA and FDA signed a memorandum of understanding charting a course for the USDA to invoke the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law, to keep running FDA-regulated facilities that grow, process or store food. The measure comes as activity is ramping up at farms and packing houses across the country, and agricultural workers from North Carolina to California have tested positive for the virus.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

USDA Aid Payment Announcement Leaves Questions -- Market Talk

12:46 ET - The USDA's announcement of how $16B in aid payments to agricultural producers in the US will be apportioned left traders and farmers alike with a lot of questions. "The USDA tried to make it as complicated as possible to understand that program," quips Dave Marshall of First Choice Commodities. Traders say that the agricultural markets as a whole are unclear as how producers will receive aid payments. In its announcement yesterday, the USDA said producers of non-specialty crops like corn and soybeans will be paid based on inventory subject to price risk held as of January 15, 2020, which is 50% of a producer's total production in 2019 or their inventory of old crop-- whichever is smaller--multiplied by the commodity's applicable payment rates. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Ethanol Production Slowly Improves -- Market Talk

1128 ET - US ethanol production continues to improve after hitting a record low last month, rising 46,000 barrels per day to 663,000 barrels per day this week according to the EIA. Meanwhile, ethanol inventories continue to decline, with inventories down 564,000 barrels to 23.626 million barrels. While this movement was expected by grains traders, the movements are not as large as traders expected. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finish Down -- Market Talk

15:11 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finish trading with August live cattle futures down 1.5% at 97.625 cents a pound and lean-hog futures down 0.8% at 55.8c. For hog futures, today's close continues the lower trend established earlier this month, with the contract shedding roughly 10c a pound in the past two weeks, or 14%. According to livestock traders, there's signs hog cutouts will likely continue to slide going into June, with a recovery unlikely until buying for the Independence Day holiday begins. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.54% 319.5 End-of-day quote.-17.15%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 126.075 End-of-day quote.-12.88%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.41% 98.6 End-of-day quote.-20.79%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.32% 285.5 End-of-day quote.-4.94%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.96% 27.35 End-of-day quote.-21.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.88% 70.911 Delayed Quote.17.19%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.01% 513.75 End-of-day quote.-10.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
05:32pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:49pWheat Rally Extends on Black Sea Drought
DJ
05:20aJapan receives no offers for regular feed-wheat, barley tender
RE
03:43aRussia plans to send new supply of wheat to North Korea - Interfax
RE
05/19GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/19Wheat Bounces as Higher Exports Eyed
DJ
05/18GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/18CORRECTION TO USDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Condition/Progress
DJ
05/18USDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Progress-May 18
DJ
05/18USDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-May 18
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group