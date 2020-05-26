Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
05/26
506.75 USc   -0.39%
05:42pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:42pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:26pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-May 26
DJ
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

05/26/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Soybean Futures Rise as Sales to China Pick Up

Soybeans for July delivery rose 1.7% to $8.47 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, in reaction to the USDA confirming a new purchase of U.S. soybeans by China.

Corn for July delivery rose 0.3% to $3.19 a bushel.

Wheat for July delivery fell 0.4% to $5.06 3/4 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Corn Price Movement Expected to Be Limited -- Market Talk

14:02 ET - Corn futures on the CBOT rise 0.6% to nearly $3.20 per bushel. Prices have stayed rangebound for the past month, not leaving the $3.15 to $3.25 per bushel range since mid-April. It may be awhile before they do break that range, says Todd Hubbs of the University of Illinois. "Corn prices continue to stay within a relatively narrow range and that pattern may remain for the next several weeks," says Hubbs. "The potential for prices to move out of the range depends on supply issues and, more importantly, the nascent economic recovery." Regions of the US reopening from the Covid-19 pandemic has been a source of optimism for US markets across the board Tuesday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Export Inspections for Wheat and Soybeans Low -- Market Talk

11:48 ET - Export inspections for both US wheat and soybeans were on the lower end this week according to Terry Reilly of Futures International, with wheat inspections totaling 457,777 metric tons and soybean inspections totaling 333,127 tons. Oddly, few beans inspected were for delivery to China--with the top three buyers being Mexico, Japan, and Egypt this week. Over 166,000 tons of wheat inspected were for delivery to the Chinese mainland, however. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

USDA Announces New Export Sales to China -- Market Talk

09:28 ET - After a gap in new purchasing injected some uneasiness into US soybean futures last week, this week is starting solid -- with the USDA confirming that China has purchased 264,000 metric tons of soybeans Tuesday. Of that, 66,000 tons are for delivery in 2019/20, and the remainder will be delivered in 2020/21. Additionally, 216,000 tons of soybean meal were sold to unknown destinations for delivery in 2019/20 -- a purchase some in the market may believe is by China as well. July soybean futures on the CBOT are up 0.6% pre-market. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Finish Substantially Higher -- Market Talk

15:01 ET - July hog futures on the CME jump 6.6% to 59.575 cents per pound, responding to optimism that economies around the world will be able to reopen from coronavirus-related lockdowns - particularly China, where African swine fever has quieted but not disappeared. Meanwhile, live cattle futures traded up 2% at 99.25 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.31% 319 End-of-day quote.-17.99%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.49% 133.3 End-of-day quote.-11.37%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.12% 99.775 End-of-day quote.-21.65%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 284 End-of-day quote.-5.27%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.25% 27.24 End-of-day quote.-22.76%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.39% 506.75 End-of-day quote.-8.95%
