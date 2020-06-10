GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Rises as Market Prepares for WASDE

Wheat for July delivery rose 0.4% to $5.06 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, with traders anticipating Thursday's WASDE report to show less U.S. production and lower world stockpiles. Soybeans for July delivery rose 0.3% to $8.65 1/2 a bushel. Corn for July delivery fell 0.4% to $3.26 1/4 a bushel.

Volumes of grains futures traded on the CBOT Wednesday stayed light, with futures posting little movement ahead of Thursday's monthly WASDE report from the USDA. "A quiet close is anticipated," said AgResource. The research firm said it anticipates that price movement in response to the WASDE will be brief, with grains traders soon returning their focus to weather conditions affecting 2020/21 U.S. crops.

Anticipation for More Chinese Buying Lifts Soybeans -- Market Talk

13:30 ET - Reports that a Chinese state export buyer has purchased more US soybean exports has provided a lift for CBOT soybean futures Thursday. "Talk that China was a buyer of a few US cargoes on the pullback yesterday helped to provide underlying support overnight," says RJO Futures. That support appears to have maintained throughout today's trading sessions, although trading has been limited in anticipation for potential surprises from tomorrow's WASDE report by the USDA. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Premier Foods Share Value May Double on Hovis Sale -- Market Talk

1313 GMT - Premier Foods would benefit greatly from the potential GBP100 million sale of bread maker Hovis, in which it has a 49% interest, Shore Capital says. The owner of popular U.K. brands including Mr. Kipling cakes and Ambrosia may well see its share value doubling again, the investment group says, noting the stock is already trading at more than twice as much it was in April. "A sale would represent another particularly helpful step down in net debt and would further underscore the scope for a structural re-rating," Shore Capital says. The investment group has a buy rating on the stock. Shares are up 10% at 52.4 pence. (matteo.castia@dowjones.com)

Brazil 2019-2020 Soybean Crop Already 87.5% Sold -- Market Talk

1405 ET - Brazilian farmers had already sold 87.5% of the 2019-2020 soybean crop as of June 5, a record for the date, according to a survey by agricultural consultancy Datagro. Better prices because of the weak Brazilian real, along with good export premiums helped push the figure to the new record, Datagro said. The previous record was 76.8%, in 2016, and the five-year average for the date is 69.5%, the group said. The 2020-2021 crop is already 33.1% sold, more than 20 percentage points above the five-year average, according to Datagro. The USDA estimates Brazil grew a record 124 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2019-2020 season, out producing the US for only the second time ever. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Tyson Foods Cooperating in U.S. Probe of Chicken Price-Fixing

Tyson Foods Inc., the leading U.S. chicken producer, said it is cooperating in a Justice Department price-fixing investigation under a leniency program that will allow the company to avoid criminal prosecution in exchange for aiding in the continuing probe of other poultry suppliers.

After receiving a grand jury subpoena in April 2019, Tyson discovered that some of its employees were implicated in the alleged scheme. The company said it approached the Justice Department, disclosing its own actions and seeking leniency.

Ahold Delhaize: Stop & Shop Won't Acquire King Kullen Grocery

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV said Wednesday that its U.S. brand has terminated an agreement to acquire King Kullen Grocery Co.

The Netherlands-based owner of grocery chains said that Stop & Shop and King Kullen made the joint decision not to proceed with the acquisition on the grounds that the terms of the agreement couldn't be reached.

Cattle Leads Drop in Livestock Futures -- Market Talk

15:24 ET - Cattle futures on the CBOT led livestock futures lower Wednesday, with live cattle futures down 1.3% to 96.5 cents per pound while lean hog futures fell 0.3% to 52.8 cents per pound. Whether or not an extended downtrend in cattle futures will happen remains to be seen, says RJO Futures. "Cash markets and boxed beef cut-out values continue to trend lower, but the futures market has already priced in a very aggressive break over the next few weeks," says the firm. High slaughter figures have put pressure on both cattle and hog futures in recent days. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)