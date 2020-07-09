GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Rally Continues on Hot Weather Forecasts

Wheat for September delivery rose 1.7% to $5.25 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, as grains traders maintained a focus on a heatwave that could potentially damage wheat crops in the U.S. and abroad. Corn for December delivery rose 0.8% to $3.57 a bushel. Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.5% to $9.01 1/2 a bushel.

The grains market continued to focus on potential hot weather affecting major crop-growing areas, possibly inflicting crop damage. "Back to trading a weather market. Weather models look warmer and drier," said Terry Reilly of Futures International. Agricultural weather firm DTN is forecasting scattered and isolated rainfall in the Midwest and northern plains through the weekend, with temperatures at or above normal. If rainfall fails to appear, then hot temperatures could damage the growing crops.

Conagra Rolls Out New Products Amid Surging Sales -- Market Talk

08:37 ET - With more consumers cooking and eating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Conagra says it's rolling out more than two dozen new products across its brands this summer. The Chicago maker of Healthy Choice meals and Birds Eye frozen products says the new offerings include several plant-based meals and snacks. Conagra recently said its comparable sales jumped 22% in the quarter ended May 31 and have continued to rise since then as Americans fill their pantries amid the pandemic. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

WASDE's Hold On Grain Market May Be Limited -- Market Talk

14:36 ET - The dual focus of grain traders this week has been weather in the Midwest, and the USDA's WASDE report--scheduled to be released at noon ET on Friday. But the WASDE isn't likely to divert trader attention for too long. "Market attention will revert back to weather unless figures are way off expectations and even then Mother Nature still king right now," says Joel Karlin of Western Milling. Analysts polled by WSJ expect production estimates for corn and soybeans to drop, but depending on the yields per acre for these crops the decline may be minimal. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Strong Chinese Buying Drives Export Sales Higher -- Market Talk

09:10 ET - Grain export sales released by the USDA this morning exceeded forecasts provided to the WSJ by traders--with Chinese buying boosting totals for both corn and soybeans. Corn sales for both marketing years totaled 1.01M metric tons, while soybean sales totaled 1.33M tons. Chinese buying for corn totaled 407,200 tons in the 2019/20 marketing year, and 653,400 tons of soybeans across both marketing years. Grain futures are higher pre-market, with corn up 1.6%, soybeans up 1%, and wheat up 0.8%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Starbucks Mandates Masks for Customers -- Market Talk

14:30 ET - Starbucks says it will require customers visiting its company-owned stores to wear masks starting July 15. The chain is considered to be the first national restaurant company in the US to require customers wear masks entering its stores regardless of local rules. Customers who aren't wearing a facial covering can still visit drive-through, order delivery or pickup outside a store, the chain says. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Soar, Helped by Ham Prices -- Market Talk

16:34 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finish trading higher, led by lean-hog futures, which rise 4.7% to 50.225 cents a pound. For hogs, the main motivator for the uptick was a rise in ham prices. According to USDA data, ham prices rose another $16.87 per hundredweight to $71.09 a cwt this morning, making it $32.90 a cwt these prices have risen in the past two days alone. At more than 50 cents a pound, today's close is the highest for hogs since June 25. Meanwhile, live cattle futures gain 0.1% to 99.25c. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)