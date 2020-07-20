GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Lack of Export Demand Drives Down Wheat Prices -- Market Talk

14:22 ET - Wheat slides 2.5% amid declining prices in Russia and Ukraine and more aggressive farm selling in the US, AgResource says, noting the grain lacks export demand from China that has supported soy prices lately. U.S. weekly export inspections have been modest for wheat, the firm says. " World wheat demand is struggling and the fall in futures reflects a Black Sea wheat crop that is similar to last year." (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

Lending Slows in the Coronavirus-Hit Farm Sector -- Market Talk

11:52 ET - Farm lending slowed as the coronavirus pandemic battered the agricultural sector in the second quarter, according to the Kansas City Fed. The bank said the volume of non-real estate loans dropped 13% from year-ago levels, with certain livestock loans down 40% amid a sharp decrease in prices for cattle and hogs. The slower lending comes after farm debt at agricultural banks rose by as much as 5% in the first quarter and delinquency rates on farm loans at commercial banks rose as much as 17%. The fed said aid payments from the Trump administration will likely curb financial stress among farmers in coming months, but that "uncertainty about longer-term prospects is likely to remain elevated." (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Good Weather, Covid-19 Pressure Food Commodities -- Market Talk

08:30 ET - Food commodity traders weigh Covid-19 progress and weather conditions amid concerns that a resurgence of the pandemic could damp demand while healthy crops boost global supplies, Allendale says. "Trade will continue to watch precipitation coverage throughout the Midwest this week," the broker says. The USDA will release its weekly report on crops at 4pm ET. Allendale expects soy and corn crop conditions to decline. The firm, however, points to strong soybean crop projections in Brazil adding to global supplies. Corn slides 1.1% off-hours and soybeans rise 0.42%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

China Keeps Buying US Soybeans But Good Crops Damp Futures -- Market Talk

09:52 ET - Chinese buying of US soybeans has another bump, as the USDA says private exporters reported a 132,000 metric tons in orders for delivery during the 2020/2021 marketing year. Broker Mike Seery, from Seery Futures, expects China to remain a source of potentially good news, as it has been for the past several days. But with favorable weather conditions pointing to strong crops of corn, soy and wheat, food-commodity markets are likely to remain weak, Seery says. Corn opens down 1.1%, soy rises by 0.1% and wheat is down 1.5%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

Not Hot Enough To Lower Corn Yields -- Market Talk

13:52 ET - It's early to cut corn yield forecasts based on warm temperatures, warns AgResource, noting that "the warmth has not been lasting outside of the Central Plains," and at times in the Delta. AgResource says the Midwest "has endured several hot days, but the heat has not been extreme or lasting." Hot weather hasn't prevented corn from respirating and moving nutrients through the stalk, the research firm says, adding it is "careful about nudging US corn yield lower unless extreme heat develops," and lasts. The prospect of strong yields weakens prices, as demand remains iffy amid a resilient coronavirus pandemic. Corn is down 1.2%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Slide Amid Low Chinese Demand -- Market Talk

17:08 ET - Hog futures close sharply lower mainly because of weaker-than-expected demand for US pork exports, Jack Scoville from Price Futures Group tells WSJ. "We need to find some demand, get the pork out there," he says, adding that American producers have expanded their herd eyeing Chinese demand, which has grown but not as much as production. Live cattle falls, too, but not as much. Domestic demand for beef remains strong, but meatpackers are struggling to reopen amid the Covid-19 resilient pandemic. Hog futures lose 4.5% and live cattle falls 1%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)