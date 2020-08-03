Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/03
521 USc   -1.93%
05:15pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:17pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 3
DJ
04:17pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 3
DJ
News 
News SummaryAll news

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

08/03/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Fall as Russian Crop Looks Bigger

Wheat for September delivery fell 1.9% to $5.21 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, in reaction to new estimates of a larger Russian crop and rains in other wheat-growing areas.

There are better rains predicted for Australia, and IKAR raised its forecast for the Russian wheat crop to 79.50 million metric tons after some better yields in the central and Volga parts of the country, said Richard Buttenshaw of Marex Spectron. Traders also expect the USDA to show that the U.S. wheat crop has improved in quality in its crop progress report Monday afternoon, up from 70% in good or excellent condition last week.

Soybean Futures Under Pressure Without New Chinese Buying -- Market Talk

14:22 ET - Soybean futures on the CBOT are up 0.4% Monday. However, they would be up more if grain traders were sure that a 260,000 metric ton sale of US soybean exports announced by the USDA this morning was purchased by China. "Commercial traders argue that this morning's old crop sale to an unknown destination was not to China--but to the EU/Mexico. This would imply that China has not been a noted buyer in the US soybean market for the past 5 business days," says AgResource. July sales of US grain exports were high, but its unclear if that will continue in August, the firm says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Brazil Trade Surplus Widens in July vs. June as Exports Increased

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's trade surplus widened in July from June as exports increased more than imports, the economy ministry said Monday.

The country recorded a surplus of $8.1 billion in July, after a surplus of $7.5 billion in June. Brazilian exports rose to $19.6 billion last month, from $17.9 billion in June, while imports increased to $11.5 billion from $10.4 billion.

Barely Adequate: Grain export inspections released by the USDA on Monday were on the lower side of trader expectations, said Terry Reilly of Futures International. Wheat inspections totaled 500,110 metric tons and corn inspections totaled 716,127 tons, according to USDA data, both on the low side for trader projections. Meanwhile, soybean inspections totaled 551,543 tons, falling within expectations.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Close Trading Higher -- Market Talk

16:46 ET - Cattle futures on the CME rise 0.4% to $1.08275 a pound, making it fifth consecutive session higher as well as the highest it's has traded at since early March, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. "Fundamentally there is no reason for the rally with plenty of heavy cattle that still remain backlogged throughout the 5-regions," Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing says. Meanwhile, lean-hog futures fall 2.5% to 48.4c. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

