GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Drops as Downward Trend Continues

Wheat for September delivery fell 1.9% to $5.01 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday on improving Russian yields and consistently good U.S. weather. Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.1% to $8.78 a bushel. Corn for December delivery rose 0.2% to $3.23 3/4 a bushel.

After a brief respite yesterday, wheat futures fell for the third CBOT trading session of the last four. Wheat futures slid to the lowest levels since July 8. News of larger-than-expected wheat crops out of areas like Russia have been pressuring wheat. "The market is a bit oversold but the short-term trend is down," RJO Futures said. "The trend may continue down without lots of help from outside markets."

Corteva Sales Dipped as Farmers Backed Off Corn Blitz -- Market Talk

0925 ET - Crop seed suppliers like Corteva headed into the spring with the wind at their backs as farmers planned for around 97 million acres of corn -- typically seed makers' most profitable crop. But the pandemic and other factors cooled farmers on that plan, says Corteva CEO Jim Collins, as corn prices fell. Farmers ultimately wound up planting 92M acres with corn, he says -- one of the biggest acreage swings in decades -- contributing to a 6% decline in Corteva's 2Q North American seed sales. For the former DowDuPont unit, every 1M acres of corn planted represents $20M in operating profit. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Food Prices Continue Steady Rebound -UN FAO

Global food prices rose for a second consecutive month in July as they continued to recover from a sharp slump driven by the coronavirus, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said Thursday.

The UN FAO's monthly food price index--which tracks a basket of the most common foodstuffs such as grains, vegetable oils and meat--rose 1.2% in July to 94.2.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Agriculture Exports to China Up in June But Still Short -- Market Talk

12:49 ET - US agricultural exports to China have jumped in a big way in June, but overall China is still behind on the level of buying it needs to be at in order to meet its phase one trade deal obligations, says Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence. US agricultural exports to China in June have more than doubled compared with 2017, the baseline year for the deal's commitments. However, it's still not enough, says the firm. "Both energy and agriculture have only increased recently however and year-to-date both are still well behind schedule," Panjiva says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Hostess Improves Sales Despite Covid Headwind -- Market Talk

11:51 ET - Hostess Brands, the maker of Twinkies, impresses investors with strong sales in the latest quarter despite a decline in single-serve baked goods driven by a major drop in business at convenience stores and gas stations as more people stay home amid the pandemic. Hostess also managed to expand its profit margin even though it faced higher Covid-related costs. "Hostess does not benefit as much from eating-at-home trends. Indeed, it is a net Covid loser. But the company is performing extremely well nonetheless," JPMorgan says. The investment bank also says other food companies showing unprecedented sales growth aren't certain to keep that demand once trends in eating at home subside. JPMorgan says it doesn't have that concern about Hostess. Shares are up 3%. (annie.gasparro@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Finish Lower on Uncertain Demand -- Market Talk

15:35 ET - Livestock futures finished lower, led by live cattle futures down 0.5% to $1.06975 per pound. Cattle prices have relaxed after rising for five straight sessions in late July, due in part to hiccups in North America's post-coronavirus recovery. "Beef demand remains a lingering question for the rest of 2020," says Steiner Consulting Group. "Staggered re-opening of the economy is expected to continue. Consumer confidence and the willingness to spend on higher priced beef items is a concern." Lean hog futures, meanwhile, finished trading down 0.2% at 49.2 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)