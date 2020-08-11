GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Rises Ahead of WASDE Report

Wheat for September delivery rose 0.8% to $4.95 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, in reaction to Egypt buying a new tender of Russian wheat and ahead of Wednesday's WASDE report from the USDA.

Corn for December delivery rose 0.2% to $3.23 1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.1% to $8.73 1/2 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Wind Damage to Corn Crop Unclear -- Market Talk

13:11 ET - Hurricane-force winds affecting crop-growing areas from Ohio to South Dakota have likely made a sizable effect on crops grown in the Midwest--specifically corn, which is more likely to suffer from being broken in the winds than other crops like soybeans. However, how large an effect the winds have had on what would otherwise be an ample 2020 corn crop remains to be seen. "The question is how much of an impact, which is very hard to assess at this point," Scott Irwin of the University of Illinois says. Currently, Irwin estimates the storm has shaved off 100M-300M bushels of corn production in the US in 2020--a pittance when compared to the 15B bushels expected to be produced in 2020. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

New Soybean Sale to China Reported by USDA -- Market Talk

09:28 ET - Some 132,000 metric tons of soybeans have been sold to China for delivery in the 2020/21 marketing year, the USDA says. That makes it 720,000 tons of soybeans announced sold to China this week alone. However, it doesn't seem that grains traders are reacting to the new wave of Chinese buying on the CBOT, with soybean futures unchanged in trading pre-market. "Beans are in a downtrend as the crop is well-watered and production ideas are growing," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

High Yield Expectations Weigh on Grain Futures -- Market Talk

13:39 ET - Tomorrow's Wasde is expected to show higher bushels-per-acre yields for both corn and soybeans, which has put a lid on upward for both futures contracts even with wind storms damaging crops in the Midwest. "Big yields and big crops are expected on Wednesday with the Midwest harvest starting in just 4-5 weeks," AgResource says. If yields exceed trader expectations, then futures will likely plunge, as these higher yields would "swamp existing Chinese demand," the firm says. Corn futures on the CBOT are up 0.2%, while soybeans rise 0.1%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Egypt's GASC Buys 120,000 Tons of Russian Wheat

Egypt's state import agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, bought 120,000 metric tons of Russian wheat at an international tender on Tuesday.

The purchase comprised two 60,000 ton cargos each costing $205.50 a ton with an additional $14.10 a ton for freight costs. Agro AST was the winning bidder of both cargos.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Rise as Demand Improves -- Market Talk

15:16 ET - Live cattle futures on the CME rose by 1.1% to $1.083 per pound. It's the highest close for cattle futures since early March, and is in reaction to higher demand for beef among US consumers. Particularly, normally higher demand for beef ahead of Labor Day in September is being amplified in reaction to consumers opting to stay home to avoid coronavirus risks. "Pent up demand due to COVID restrictions and lack of dining out options in a number of areas will likely induce consumers to do more home grilling and socializing," says Steiner Consulting. Hog futures, meanwhile, finished trading down 3.7% to 51.825 cents per pound, giving back much of yesterday's 5.6% gain. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)