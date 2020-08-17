GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Extends Rally Amid Chinese Export Interest

Wheat for September delivery rose 3.3% to $5.16 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, with traders continuing to get back into wheat amid indications of increased Chinese export demand.

USDA confirmation of a 120,000 metric ton sale of wheat to unknown destinations has the most-active wheat contract leading the CBOT higher Monday. This is a strong departure from the price action wheat has had for most of the month, with traders taking the possibility of Chinese demand as a reason to buy back in. "The trade assumes the wheat went to China," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading.

Crop Progress Report in Focus After Windstorm -- Market Talk

09:11 ET - Today's crop progress report from the USDA is being closely watched by grain traders this morning, as they anxiously wait to see if a wind storm that swept through the Midwest last week will cause a noticeable degradation to the quality of corn and soybean crops - which came in at 71% and 74% good or excellent condition last week, respectively. " This evenings crop progress and condition report may be one of the most closely watched of the growing season to date," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Trump Visit to Ethanol Country Comes Amid Industry Turmoil -- Market Talk

14:44 ET - President Trump's visit to Minnesota comes as the area's ethanol industry finds itself in turmoil amid a resurgent coronavirus. Trump has a speaking event in Mankato, Minn., this afternoon, and representatives for the ethanol industry there are hoping the president listens to their reasoning for limiting small refinery waivers. "President Trump's Environmental Protection Agency continues to hurt the renewable fuels industry by handing out waivers to big oil companies that exempt them from the requirements of the Renewable Fuel Standard," the Renewable Fuels Association says. Ethanol production in the US has recovered some since plunging to record-lows in the thick of the pandemic, but production is still well off from last year's levels, according to EIA data. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Pro Farmer Tour in Focus as Grains Traders Contemplate Yields -- Market Talk

Grains traders looking for more information to calculate how large crop yields will be this year are keeping an eye on the Pro Farmer Crop Tour, which is happening across the US Corn Belt this week. The tour is on this year despite coronavirus concerns forcing changes to its normal operation. For traders, results out of Iowa will be on particular interest. "The status of the eastern Iowa corn crop will be of particular interest this year following last week's storm," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. Corn futures are up 1.2% on the CBOT pre-market, while soybeans are up 0.9% and wheat is up 1.1%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Grain Inspections Hit High End of Expectations - Market Talk

12:14 ET - Export inspections of US grains are on the high end of trader expectations this week, says Futures International. For soybeans, USDA data shows that exports to China this week are over 400,000 metric tons -- good news for traders looking for confirmation that China is actually following through with exporting previously booked sales in lieu of cancelling. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Defy High Supply to Trend Higher -- Market Talk

15:17 ET - Even though there's a big supply of pork in the US, prices for pork cutouts continue to rise, with carcass cutout now valued at roughly $78 a hundredweight, up approximately $8 per cwt in the past week. The reason for this is the upcoming Labor Day holiday, the last major grilling holiday of the summer. "Pork prices continue to strengthen in a strong seasonal demand period, and this is supporting the hog market," RJO Futures says. Hog futures on the CBOT finish trading up 0.9%, at 53.525 cents a pound. Meanwhile, live-cattle futures finish trading down 0.3%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)