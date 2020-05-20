Japan receives no offers for regular feed-wheat, barley tender

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said it has received no offers for feed-quality wheat or barley in a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought 80,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by August 31 and arrive in Japan by Oct. 29 in the tender that is usually conducted weekly.

It is seeking the same amounts for each grain to be loaded and shipped during the same period in a similar tender that will be held on May 27.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

