Lebanon mourns victims of devastating blast, searches for missing

* French president due to visit Beirut on Thursday
* Dozens still missing after Tuesday's huge blast
* Officials start counting enormous cost of explosion
* World Bank says working to mobilise financial support
BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Lebanon mourned on Thursday the
victims of the most powerful blast to hit the country that was
already being crushed by an economic crisis, as rescuers
searched for those missing since the explosion that flattened
Beirut port and devastated the city.
French President Emmanuel Macron, making the first visit by
a foreign leader since Tuesday's blast which killed at least 137
people and injured 5,000, was due to arrive in Beirut later on
Thursday along with specialist rescue personnel and equipment.
Dozens are missing and up to a quarter of a million people
were left without homes fit to live in after shockwaves smashed
building facades, sucked furniture out into streets and
shattered windows miles inland.
Officials expect the death toll to rise.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared three days of mourning
from Thursday for victims of the explosion, the most devastating
ever to hit the city that is still scarred by civil war three
decades ago and reeling from a financial meltdown and surge in
coronavirus cases.
Officials have blamed the disaster on a huge stockpile of
highly explosive material held for years at the port in unsafe
conditions. The government has ordered port officials to be put
under house arrest, ministerial sources told Reuters.
But Lebanese, who have lost jobs and watched savings
evaporate in the financial crisis, blamed politicians who have
overseen and benefited from decades of state corruption and bad
governance.
"They will scapegoat somebody to defer responsibility," said
Rabee Azar, a 33-year-old construction worker who came to the
port on Thursday morning to try to start repairs. "This
explosion was final bullet to kill off the country."
"Nothing will come of the investigation. Nobody will believe
them," said Azar, speaking near the smashed remains of a grain
silo where tonnes of wheat was scattered on the ground.
'NEGLIGENCE'
President Michel Aoun said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate,
used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at
the port after it was seized. He promised a thorough
investigation and to hold those responsible to account.
An official source familiar with preliminary investigations
blamed the incident on "inaction and negligence", saying
"nothing was done" to remove hazardous material.
Some local media reported sightings of drones or planes
flying in the area shortly before the explosion and some Beirut
residents said they saw missiles fired. But officials have
denied the incident was the result of an attack.
A Lebanese security source said the initial blaze that
sparked the explosion was caused by welding work.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the U.S.
government had not ruled out the possibility that Tuesday's
explosion was an attack and was still gathering intelligence.
People who felt the explosive force said they had witnessed
nothing comparable in years of conflict and upheaval in Beirut,
which was devastated by the 1975-1990 civil war and since then
has experienced big bomb attacks, unrest and a war with Israel.
"First we heard one sound. Seconds later there was a big
explosion. All hell broke loose," said Ibrahim Zoobi, who works
near the port. "I saw people thrown five or six metres."
He said those in the port district "were burned or charred".
Health officials reported that hospitals were running out of
beds and equipment to attend to the injured.
Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud told Al Hadath TV total
losses from the blast could reach $15 billion, including losses
to businesses amid the broader fallout.
Operations have been paralysed at Beirut port, Lebanon's
main route for imports needed to feed a nation of more than 6
million people, forcing ships to be diverted to smaller ports.
The World Bank said on Wednesday it would work with
Lebanon's partners to mobilise public and private financing for
reconstruction and recovery. But it was unclear what impact this
would have on the country difficult negotiations with the
International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul, Ellen Francis and Ghaida Ghantous;
Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Edmund Blair)