Pakistan inflation rate edges up slightly to 8.59% year-on-year in June

Pakistan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate edged up slightly to 8.59% y/y in June, the country's statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

Prices of eggs, tomatoes, wheat, flour, fresh vegetables and chicken increased in the month, the bureau said.

Petroleum prices that had fallen sharply in previous weeks shot up again last week in Pakistan, a factor that will have its impact in next month's CPI.

The rate was 8.22% year-on-year in May.

The average inflation rate currently stands at 10.74% in outgoing fiscal year 2019-20 that ended June 30.

The CPI peaked in January, registering 14.56% year-on-year.

