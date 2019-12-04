Soybean Futures Rise on U.S.-China Trade Momentum

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for January delivery gained 0.8% to $8.78 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, on the back of a new report that U.S. and Chinese officials are nearing a conclusion of a partial trade deal.

--Wheat for March delivery rose 0.4% to $5.27 1/2 a bushel.

--Corn for March delivery fell 0.7% to $3.78 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

A New Hope: The U.S. and China are moving closer to reaching an agreement on a Phase 1 deal, ahead of the next round of tariffs set to go into effect Dec. 15, Bloomberg News reported. Government officials didn't publicly confirm the report. Still, it was enough to boost soybeans in a market desperate for fresh news. "The trade war stuff is getting to be a running joke," said Jason Britt of Central State Commodities.

The Empire Strikes Back: U.S. ethanol inventories snapped a three-week streak of declines, with inventories growing to 20.639 million barrels, up 362,000 barrels from last week, according to data from the EIA. Production of the biofuel rose for the 10th straight week, reaching 1.06 million barrels per day, a 1,000-barrel-a-day increase from last week. The news disappointed grains traders, who had been hoping for data showing higher demand for U.S. corn domestically and abroad that would bolster the USDA's demand targets.

INSIGHT

The Phantom Menace: All eyes on are Thursday's export sales report, which could either confirm the USDA's demand forecast or trigger a selloff for already low corn prices. AgResource said the report must show U.S. corn demand around 35 million bushels to meet the forecast. Corn futures have been on the decline since October, partially because of weaker-than-expected corn sales abroad.

Return of the Jedi: The Thanksgiving holiday is expected to eat into grain export sales for the past week, according to traders polled by The Wall Street Journal. The decline is noticeable for soybean exports, with the survey estimating exports between 600,000 metric tons and 1.15 million tons, a drop from the 1.66 million tons exported on the week ended Nov. 21. Corn exports are expected between 500,000 tons and 950,000 tons, well below the rate needed to meet USDA targets.

AHEAD

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its monthly update to unemployment figures at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders data at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

