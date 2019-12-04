Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 12/03
530.5 USc   -2.35%
03:41pSoybean Futures Rise on U.S.-China Trade Momentum
DJ
12:53pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 20% in Week Ended Nov. 30
DJ
03:38aEgypt to get $1.1 bln from ITFC to fund commodities imports
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Soybean Futures Rise on U.S.-China Trade Momentum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 03:41pm EST

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for January delivery gained 0.8% to $8.78 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, on the back of a new report that U.S. and Chinese officials are nearing a conclusion of a partial trade deal.

--Wheat for March delivery rose 0.4% to $5.27 1/2 a bushel.

--Corn for March delivery fell 0.7% to $3.78 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

A New Hope: The U.S. and China are moving closer to reaching an agreement on a Phase 1 deal, ahead of the next round of tariffs set to go into effect Dec. 15, Bloomberg News reported. Government officials didn't publicly confirm the report. Still, it was enough to boost soybeans in a market desperate for fresh news. "The trade war stuff is getting to be a running joke," said Jason Britt of Central State Commodities.

The Empire Strikes Back: U.S. ethanol inventories snapped a three-week streak of declines, with inventories growing to 20.639 million barrels, up 362,000 barrels from last week, according to data from the EIA. Production of the biofuel rose for the 10th straight week, reaching 1.06 million barrels per day, a 1,000-barrel-a-day increase from last week. The news disappointed grains traders, who had been hoping for data showing higher demand for U.S. corn domestically and abroad that would bolster the USDA's demand targets.

INSIGHT

The Phantom Menace: All eyes on are Thursday's export sales report, which could either confirm the USDA's demand forecast or trigger a selloff for already low corn prices. AgResource said the report must show U.S. corn demand around 35 million bushels to meet the forecast. Corn futures have been on the decline since October, partially because of weaker-than-expected corn sales abroad.

Return of the Jedi: The Thanksgiving holiday is expected to eat into grain export sales for the past week, according to traders polled by The Wall Street Journal. The decline is noticeable for soybean exports, with the survey estimating exports between 600,000 metric tons and 1.15 million tons, a drop from the 1.66 million tons exported on the week ended Nov. 21. Corn exports are expected between 500,000 tons and 950,000 tons, well below the rate needed to meet USDA targets.

AHEAD

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its monthly update to unemployment figures at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders data at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.07% 1.469 End-of-day quote.16.30%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.40% 372 End-of-day quote.-1.00%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.65% 293.2 End-of-day quote.-5.00%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.13% 30 End-of-day quote.10.42%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. -2.68% 109 End-of-day quote.202.78%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.35% 530.5 End-of-day quote.8.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
03:41pSoybean Futures Rise on U.S.-China Trade Momentum
DJ
12:53pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 20% in Week Ended Nov. 30
DJ
03:38aEgypt to get $1.1 bln from ITFC to fund commodities imports
RE
12/03GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
12/03LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
12/03Wheat Falls on Disappointing Egyptian Tender
DJ
12/02GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
12/02USDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Progress-Dec 2
DJ
12/02Corn Futures Stay Afloat With Help From Demand Lifeline
DJ
12/01Algeria's cereal import bill falls 12% in Jan-Sept
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group