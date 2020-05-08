Soybean Futures Up for Second Day on Export Optimism

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for July delivery rose 0.7% to $8.50 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday amid trader optimism that Chinese exports of U.S. grains will grow in the coming weeks.

--Corn for July delivery edged 0.4% higher to $3.19 1/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for July delivery fell 0.1% to $5.22 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lingering Hopes: Hopes that China will make more major purchases similar to the 686,000 metric tons of corn it bought Thursday pushed grains futures higher. The buying is particularly beneficial for soybeans, which China is thought to have the most appetite for. On Thursday, the USTR confirmed it had been in contact with its Chinese counterparts and the terms of the Phase One trade agreement would be adhered to. "They also agreed that in spite of the current global health emergency, both countries fully expect to meet their obligations under the agreement in a timely manner," the USTR said.

Rushin' to the Bottom: Russian July wheat closed the week lower, with bids at $195 per metric ton with offers at $197 per metric ton, AgResource said. "Russian wheat is the cheapest wheat in the world for July/August." This pushed wheat futures lower, apparently outweighing traders' expectations of U.S. crop damage due to freezing in the Midwest this weekend.

INSIGHT

Tension in the Air: Representatives of China and the U.S. continue to take shots at each other over Covid-19. It's a potential risk factor for world trade going forward, said Darin Friedrichs, senior Asia commodity analyst at INTL FCStone. Meat is the most interesting part of the trade deal at the moment, Mr. Friedrichs said. "China needs meat and U.S. farmers are being forced to cull herds they can't get sold and processed." If China comes in and buys a large amount of beef, pork and chicken, it would be a win for farmers but U.S. consumers are likely to see higher prices, he said.

Corn Bears: Corn futures will likely find a bottom after the WASDE report is released Tuesday, Sal Gilbertie of Teucrium Funds said. "If the planting intentions are anywhere close to accurate, that would be bearish for the corn market," Mr. Gilbertie said, adding that confirmation that farmers are on track to plant a record 97 million acres could be the catalyst that sends corn futures down to $2.70 a bushel, the lowest they can go before farmers are better off collecting crop-insurance payments. However, Mr. Gilbertie said, many traders are expecting bad news from the USDA report, meaning unexpectedly lower production and stockpile outlooks for corn could send futures skyrocketing. "If there's surprise, it'll be to the upside," he said.

AHEAD

--The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA releases its weekly crop progress report for the 2020/21 crop at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its monthly WASDE report at noon ET Tuesday.

