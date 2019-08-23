Soybeans Charge Lower as China Upgrades Tariff Ante

By Kirk Maltais

-- Soybeans for November delivery fell 1.4% to $8.56 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday as traders reacted to the news that China would levy new tariffs on U.S. goods including soybeans.

-- Corn for December delivery fell 0.9% to $8.67 3/4 a bushel.

-- Wheat for December delivery rose 1.3% to $4.77 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Blindsided: Grain traders were caught off-guard by news that China would add new tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods including soybeans.

"This was a surprise and concerns us the CBOT ag market could see additional downside pressure over the next few days," said Terry Reilly of Futures International.

Attention Deficit: Pro Farmer's final calculation of data from this weeks' crop tour took a back seat in traders' minds to the ongoing U.S.-China trade fight. Tweets from President Trump did nothing to settle the volatility in grains, instead inflaming it by calling for U.S. companies to cease all dealings with China.

"The tit-for-tat trade war shows no sign of ending as each side meets the other's move," AgResource said.

INSIGHT

Getting Weaker: With China retaliating to the U.S. with a new set of tariffs, analysts predict that another devaluation of the yuan could be around the corner, which would be bad for a U.S. export market hoping that China eventually comes back.

"As China has allowed USD/CNY to cross 7.0, we think it is possible that this tactic is reused to weaken the yuan further to surprise the market again," ING Economics said.

AHEAD:

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. EDT Monday.

-- The USDA is due to provide its weekly update on U.S. crop progress at 4 p.m. EDT Monday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com