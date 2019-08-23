Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/23
475.25 USc   +1.71%
05:35pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:46pSoybeans Charge Lower as China Upgrades Tariff Ante
DJ
08/22GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
News 
News SummaryAll news

Soybeans Charge Lower as China Upgrades Tariff Ante

08/23/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

By Kirk Maltais

-- Soybeans for November delivery fell 1.4% to $8.56 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday as traders reacted to the news that China would levy new tariffs on U.S. goods including soybeans.

-- Corn for December delivery fell 0.9% to $8.67 3/4 a bushel.

-- Wheat for December delivery rose 1.3% to $4.77 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Blindsided: Grain traders were caught off-guard by news that China would add new tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods including soybeans.

"This was a surprise and concerns us the CBOT ag market could see additional downside pressure over the next few days," said Terry Reilly of Futures International.

Attention Deficit: Pro Farmer's final calculation of data from this weeks' crop tour took a back seat in traders' minds to the ongoing U.S.-China trade fight. Tweets from President Trump did nothing to settle the volatility in grains, instead inflaming it by calling for U.S. companies to cease all dealings with China.

"The tit-for-tat trade war shows no sign of ending as each side meets the other's move," AgResource said.

INSIGHT

Getting Weaker: With China retaliating to the U.S. with a new set of tariffs, analysts predict that another devaluation of the yuan could be around the corner, which would be bad for a U.S. export market hoping that China eventually comes back.

"As China has allowed USD/CNY to cross 7.0, we think it is possible that this tactic is reused to weaken the yuan further to surprise the market again," ING Economics said.

AHEAD:

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. EDT Monday.

-- The USDA is due to provide its weekly update on U.S. crop progress at 4 p.m. EDT Monday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.96% 359.75 End-of-day quote.-4.13%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.65% 7.1301 Delayed Quote.2.90%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.19% 7.0927 Delayed Quote.2.72%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.71% 475.25 End-of-day quote.-8.59%
