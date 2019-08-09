Soybeans Climb as Traders Anticipate Dry Weather

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 1% to $8.91 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with forecasts of drier weather next week expected to hinder nascent soybean crops.

--Wheat for September delivery rose 0.2% to $4.99 1/2 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.1% at $4.17 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Poor Beans: Forecasts of dry weather after a wet spring aren't good for the U.S. soybean crop, analysts said. The saturated soil earlier this year hurt soybeans' ability to grow healthy roots, said Dave Marshall of First Choice Commodities. "The perception is that the root systems might not be as developed as we'd want them to be," Mr. Marshall said. Traders are positioning for a reduced soybean crop after the weather whiplash.

Keeping Light: Volume on the CBOT was light, with many traders waiting until after Monday's WASDE report to execute any trading plays. "Traders and producers have no idea of what the USDA will release on crop sizes amid the harvested acres resurvey and the use of satellites in the analysis of yield," AgResource said.

INSIGHT

Bullish Outlook: Traders surveyed by the Wall Street Journal anticipate that Monday's WASDE report will show production and yields for corn and soybeans down from last month -- with corn production at 13.1 billion bushels and a yield of 165.3 bushels an acre, and soybean production at 3.8 billion bushels with a yield of 47.5 bushels an acre. That said, a reduction in export demand is expected to cause soybean stockpiles to grow, while corn and wheat inventories fall. Traders expect grains futures to rise after the WASDE's release.

More Doubts: President Trump said that while previously scheduled trade talks with China are still set for next month, they could be canceled if China makes the U.S. unhappy going forward. "He stated that China 'wants' a deal, but he's not sure that he's ready yet for a deal after the way that 'China has treated us for the past 25 years,'" INTL FCStone said. For U.S. farmers and traders, anything delaying the return of America's biggest export customer is bad news.

Gassed: Climate experts meeting in Geneva say the livestock industry adds greenhouse-gas emissions into the atmosphere, and they recommend consumers eat more vegetables instead of meat. The issue for farmers is that plant-based meat replacement sellers like Beyond Meat Inc. -- while using proteins from yellow peas or soy in their imitation ground beef -- requires less grain production than livestock do. While this would cut into emissions, livestock feed is a major market that U.S. farmers don't want to lose.

AHEAD

--The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. EDT Monday.

--The USDA releases its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates at noon EDT Monday.

--The USDA provides its weekly update on U.S. crop progress at 4 p.m. EDT Monday.

--Robert Lee Hotz and Jacob Bunge contributed to this article.

