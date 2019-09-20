Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 09/20
484.25 USc   -0.77%
04:05pSoybeans Finish Lower as Chinese Delegates Leave Early
DJ
09/19GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/19LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Soybeans Finish Lower as Chinese Delegates Leave Early

09/20/2019 | 04:05pm EDT

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for November delivery fell 1.2% to $8.82 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, following the cancellation of a farm visit by mid-level Chinese delegates.

--Wheat for December delivery lost 0.8% to $4.84 1/4 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery eased 0.5% lower to $3.70 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Farm Skip: The trade delegation had planned to visit Montana farms as a goodwill gesture ahead of higher-level negotiations in October. Instead, the officials changed their travel plans. What this means for the trade talks isn't clear. "We need to know a lot more information about the long-term picture," Rich Nelson of Allendale Inc. said. "There's a lot of rhetoric coming out of the White House on this."

Deal, No Deal: Farmers might have to wait another year before a trade truce between the U.S. and China is reached, President Trump said Friday. Mr. Trump said his administration wouldn't agree to a partial deal with China and suggested that a deal might not happen until after the 2020 national election. U.S. farmers have been struggling since the trade dispute with major customer China began last year. China imported 808,000 metric tons of U.S. corn in the 2016-17 crop year, a level that dropped to 308,000 tons in 2017-18 and nothing in 2018-19, according to the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service.

Welcome To The 21st Century: Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue highlighted changes the Labor Department is making to modernize the H-2A visa process for temporary agricultural workers. The changes will make it easier for farmers to advertise jobs and fill out forms, Mr. Perdue said. "No one should have to hire a lawyer to hire a farm worker," he said.

INSIGHT

Harvest Time: With some farmers starting their grains harvests now, traders and analysts are keen to see data coming out of the fields. "The trade seems to have adapted the attitude that they are not going to react all that much to daily news and wait for actual harvest results," Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage said. "The battle between the supply bulls and demand bears is likely to continue for a while." Weather looks stable going into October, Mr. Pfitzenmaier said, making frost a lesser concern.

AHEAD

--The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. EDT Monday.

--The USDA releases its monthly Cold Storage report at 3:00 p.m. EDT Monday.

--The USDA provides its weekly update on U.S. crop progress at 4 p.m. EDT Monday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.40% 372.75 End-of-day quote.-1.87%
HARVEST 0.53% 94.5 Real-time Quote.10.53%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.31% 488 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
