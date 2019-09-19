Soybeans Gain as New U.S.-China Talks Get Started

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.5% to $8.93 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, in reaction to Chinese officials arriving to Washington, D.C., to begin renewed trade talks.

--Corn for December delivery edged 0.4% higher to $3.72 3/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.3% to $4.88 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Fresh Start: A measured level of optimism circulated among grains traders about the restart of U.S.-China trade negotiations. The Washington talks come ahead of a high-level meeting scheduled for October. "The markets like the fact that the two sides are talking," said Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone.

Quiet Time: Trading volumes were low without any market-moving news. "CBOT grain values appear to have reached a level of value until fresh fundamental news is available," AgResource said.

INSIGHT

Ethanol Hopes: A new proposal that would mitigate the damage to U.S. ethanol producers caused by waivers to small gas refineries may come as soon as Thursday afternoon, U.S. Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue said during a press conference. Mr. Perdue said such an agreement would come after President Trump meets with U.S. senators from corn-producing states, which provide the feedstock for the biofuel. However, Mr. Perdue cautioned, the decision is ultimately the president's.

Farm Stays: The mid-level Chinese delegation in Washington will visit U.S. farms next week, Mr. Perdue said. The USDA hopes the farm visits will help when the two sides negotiate a trade deal in October, Mr. Perdue said.

Big Sales: Export sales of soybeans totaled 1.73 million metric tons for the week ended Sept. 12, with 593,200 tons going to China. The total exceeds the high end of forecasts by traders polled by The Wall Street Journal, who expected as much as 1.5 million tons of beans for export. Corn exports also came in on the high end of trader forecasts at 1.46 million tons, while wheat was on the low end at 286,600 tons. The high exports provided support for prices in an otherwise listless trade session Thursday.

AHEAD

--The USDA releases its monthly Cattle on Feed report at 3 p.m. EDT Friday.

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders data at 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday.

--The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. EDT Monday.

