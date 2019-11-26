Soybeans, Grain Futures Fall as Investors Await Trade Deal

By Allison Prang

--Soybeans for January delivery fell 0.9% to $8.84 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, as investors continue to wait for a solid deal between the U.S. and China on trade.

--Corn for March delivery lost 0.7% to $3.78 1/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for March delivery eased 0.4% to $5.31 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Call Me Maybe: China offered its most positive message in recent weeks about trade talks with the U.S., but it wasn't enough to sway investors. "The reaction of the markets is muted by the length of time that negotiations have been ongoing and stops and starts that the talks have endured over the past year," AgResource said. "CBOT grain traders want to see a nearly signed deal before bullishly reacting." China's Commerce Ministry said Tuesday the two sides had "reached a consensus on properly resolving related issues" after a phone call between the countries' top negotiators.

Oops: The USDA corrected last week's export sales report, stating that the 132,000 metric tons of 2019/20 corn for delivery to unknown destinations was actually soybeans. This, on top of lackluster demand, pushed corn prices lower Tuesday, AgriVisor commodity risk analyst Karl Setzer said. Jason Britt, president of Central States Commodities, said a lack of news is the driving force in corn. Until there is a news spark, "the path of least resistance seems to be to the downside right now," Mr. Britt said.

INSIGHT

African Drought: South Africa's 2019 corn harvest will likely be better than previously thought although overall output will remain 10% lower than last season's crop after drought hurt yields in Africa's top producer, the government's Crop Estimates Committee said. In the final forecast report, the committee said South Africa will produce 11.26 million tons of corn, marginally higher than the previous forecast but below last year's 12.51 million tons. Lower production of white corn, a regional staple, may worsen food shortages across southern Africa and spur price shocks.

AHEAD

--The Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its second estimate of the U.S. GDP for the third quarter of 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The EIA releases its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--Agricultural markets are closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. They will reopen on Friday.

