Soybeans Prices Climb Higher on Positive Trade News

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.3% to $ 8.67 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with traders reacting positively to preliminary details about a U.S.-Japan trade deal as well as indications that U.S.-China talks are resuming.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.1% to $3.68 1/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.5% to $4.75 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

New Hope: One of the provisions of a U.S.-Japan trade deal is that Japan would make large purchases of U.S. corn. Soybean futures were boosted by the new bout of optimism, but corn's upside was limited. "Considering that nation is already our No. 2 corn customer, I am not sure how much more they can up their purchases," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report.

Tensions Ease: At the G-7 Summit in France, President Trump said that it is "possible" he would consider delaying or cancelling tariffs on Chinese goods. A new tariff on Chinese goods would go into effect Sept. 1 absent any action. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said that China isn't seeking to elevate tensions and wants to resolve the trade rift.

Supplies Constrained: Pro Farmer's Midwest Crop Tour data last week showed declining corn and soybean yields versus last year. An early frost could endanger the immature corn and soybeans crops in the Corn Belt, Pro Farmer reprentatives warned. The publication said Friday that U.S. farmers will harvest 13.4 billion bushels of corn and 3.5 billion bushels of soybeans this year.

INSIGHT

Still a Presence: Despite a decree earlier this month that Chinese agriculture buyers can no longer purchase goods from the U.S., the USDA is still recording data showing that soybeans destined for China are being inspected en masse before being exported. According to the USDA's grain export sales data report, China is the final destination for the roughly 613,000 metric tons of soybeans expected to be shipped by the U.S. this week. In total, nearly 982,000 tons of soybeans were inspected.

Beyond Chicken: Plans to launch a plant-based fried chicken through KFC is the latest foray by meat alternative maker Beyond Meat into poultry. Beyond previously sold frozen chicken strips in grocery stores but pulled those earlier this year because they "weren't delivering the same plant-based meat experience as some of our more popular products," Beyond says. Chicken is the most-consumed meat in the U.S., and meat giant Tyson Foods this month began rolling out its own plant-based nuggets in grocery stores.

AHEAD

-The EIA releases its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

-The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com