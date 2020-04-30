Soybeans Rise as Export Interest Picks Up

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for July delivery rose 2.1% to $8.55 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday in response to the USDA's weekly export sales report showing China buying over 600,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for delivery this year.

--Corn for July delivery rose 1.8% to $3.20 a bushel.

--Wheat for July delivery rose 1.5% to $5.24 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Stocking Up on Soybeans: Weekly soybean export sales were 1.08 million metric tons for the 2019/20 marketing year. More than half of that came from China as Beijing snapped up 618,100 tons. The results were on the high side of estimates provided to The Wall Street Journal by traders, and noticeably better than last weeks' sales total.

April Showers: Rainfall in Europe and Black Sea wheat-growing areas continues to be a negative for U.S. wheat futures. "Improving weather for Europe, central Russia and U.S. soft red wheat and parts of U.S. hard red wheat areas," is helping pressure prices, says Terry Reilly of Futures International. However, upward momentum in corn and soybean futures - buoyed by strong export sales - allowed the contract to finish higher.

INSIGHT

Better Enjoy It Now...: The strong export sales appeared to have given managed money funds the go-ahead to cover their shorts on the CBOT, according to AgResource. However, whether or not this momentum will last past today remains unclear. "Bear market rallies are often short/swift and then turn back lower just as quickly," said the firm. "End users nor importers are willing to chase the rally, meaning that further gains must be left to fund short managers." According to the CFTC's last commitment of traders report, covering trading up until April 21, managed money firms were building short positions in row crops.

Bargain Bin: On the other hand, the strength seen in today's export sales report from the USDA is likely due to how cheap U.S. grains are in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic - and this strength may ultimately be the thing that sends grains futures back up, said Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. "Cheap prices eventually cure cheap prices," he said. Today's weekly report showed particularly strong sales for corn and soybeans, totaling 1.36 million metric tons and 1.08 million metric tons for the 2019/20 marketing year, respectively.

Grain Glut: In an earnings call on Thursday, Pilgrim's Pride said it expects grain prices to be low throughout the summer, forecasting robust harvests by US farmers this year. "There should be ample supply of row crops grown this summer," says Jayson Penn, Pilgrim's CEO. A record level of corn acres planted this spring is expected to contribute to U.S. inventory growth, Penn says - meaning that feed costs will likely be cheap. Soybean and wheat supplies globally are also expected to stay strong, giving Pilgrim alternatives to consider in the event of a supply disruption.

AHEAD:

--Kellogg Co. releases first-quarter results before the market opens Friday.

--The USDA releases its monthly grains crushing figures at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

