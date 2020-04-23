Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
04/22
543 USc   -0.69%
Soybeans Rise on New Chinese Interest

04/23/2020 | 03:50pm EDT

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for July delivery rose 0.5% to $8.46 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, in reaction to the USDA confirming a 272,000 metric ton U.S. soybean purchase by China before the market opened.

--Corn for July delivery rose 0.4% to $3.26 a bushel.

--Wheat for July delivery rose 0.2% to $5.44 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Spiced-Up Soy: This morning the USDA announced China purchased 272,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for delivery in the 2019/20 marketing year. That adds up to as much as 590,000 tons sold to China in the past week alone. The USDA's announcement lends credence to media reports of increased Chinese interest due to the low price of U.S. soybeans. "The bean market is likely undervalued at current levels if the corn market can trade higher," said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives.

Corn Climbs Back: Corn's move upward Thursday makes it 2.8% that the July contract has corrected since sliding 11% beginning in late March. Corn trading on the CBOT rose after briefly coming close to lows unseen since 2009. For traders, doubts about the poor corn demand amidst widespread ethanol plant closures seem to have moderated. "While it is difficult to find positive supply/demand fundamentals, it is possible that conditions are just not as bad as feared early this week," said RJO Futures.

INSIGHT

Saudi Signal: Grains traders are keeping a close eye on a wheat tender from Saudi Arabia, in which the country's state grains buyer is seeking roughly 650,000 metric tons of wheat for delivery between July and August of this year. The tender is scheduled to close tomorrow, and its results will signal if current U.S. wheat prices are too high to attract substantial export interest. "Whether Saudi's purchase is executed at substantial premium to quoted offers will be important," said AgResource. "Any lack of premium in Saudi's tender will confirm that new crop U.S. wheat is overvalued."

Real Competition: USDA confirmation of Chinese buying of U.S. soybean exports helped push CBOT soybean futures higher today, but competition from Brazil for export interest continues to be a main pressure point for U.S. futures. Weakness in the Brazilian real is causing some traders to think that Chinese interest in U.S. soybean supplies may stay limited. "A crashing Brazilian currency took us well off our highs midday," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. The Brazilian real has traded lower for seven straight sessions, while the U.S. dollar has strengthened for four straight sessions - which could potentially tip the scales towards Brazil when China considers from who to buy future export supplies.

AHEAD:

--The USDA releases its monthly Cattle on Feed report at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--Bayer AG, which owns Monsanto, releases its first-quarter earnings at 8 a.m ET Monday.

--The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA releases its weekly crop progress report for the 2020/21 crop at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.67% 317.5 End-of-day quote.-20.25%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.69% 543 End-of-day quote.-2.15%
