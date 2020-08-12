Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/11
495 USc   +0.81%
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Aug 12
DJ
12:21pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat - Aug 12
DJ
12:19pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Durum/Other Spring-Aug 12
DJ
News

USDA Crop Production : U.S. Durum/Other Spring-Aug 12

08/12/2020 | 12:19pm EDT
            Durum Wheat:  Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State 
               and United States, 2019 and Forecasted Aug 1, 2020 
 ============================================================================== 
          Area Harvested              Yield                   Production 
 State ======================================================================== 
         2019     2020       2019    Jul 1   2020      2019    Jul 1     2020 
 ============================================================================== 
          1,000 Acres          === Bushels ===       ==== 1,000 Bushels ==== 
 
 AZ        33       52      104.0    110.0  110.0     3,432     5,720   5,720 
 CA        22       22      102.0     90.0   90.0     2,244     1,980   1,980 
 ID         5       10       87.0     87.0   87.0       435       870     870 
 MT       515      590       43.0     34.0   38.0    22,145    20,060  22,420 
 ND       600      770       42.5     35.0   40.0    25,500    26,950  30,800 
 
 U.S.   1,175    1,444       45.7     38.5   42.8    53,756    55,580  61,790 
 ============================================================================== 
 
            Other Spring Wheat:  Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State 
               and United States, 2019 and Forecasted Aug 1, 2020 
 ============================================================================== 
              Area Harvested                Yield                   Production 
 State ======================================================================== 
         2019     2020       2019    Jul 1   2020      2019     Jul 1    2020 
 ============================================================================== 
          1,000 Acres          === Bushels ===       ==== 1,000 Bushels ==== 
 
 ID       440      510       89.0     84.0   82.0    39,160    42,840  41,820 
 MN     1,400    1,260       57.0     57.0   58.0    79,800    71,820  73,080 
 MT     2,760    2,850       37.0     38.0   40.0   102,120   108,300 114,000 
 ND     5,950    5,850       49.0     45.0   48.0   291,550   263,250 280,800 
 SD       605      815       43.0     41.0   45.0    26,015    33,415  36,675 
 WA       505      510       47.0     60.0   61.0    23,735    30,600  31,110 
 
 U.S.  11,660   11,795       48.2     46.6   49.0   562,380   550,225 577,485 
 ============================================================================== 
 
Write to Valena Henderson at csstat@dowjones.com

