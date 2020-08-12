USDA Crop Production : U.S. Durum/Other Spring-Aug 12

Durum Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State and United States, 2019 and Forecasted Aug 1, 2020 ============================================================================== Area Harvested Yield Production State ======================================================================== 2019 2020 2019 Jul 1 2020 2019 Jul 1 2020 ============================================================================== 1,000 Acres === Bushels === ==== 1,000 Bushels ==== AZ 33 52 104.0 110.0 110.0 3,432 5,720 5,720 CA 22 22 102.0 90.0 90.0 2,244 1,980 1,980 ID 5 10 87.0 87.0 87.0 435 870 870 MT 515 590 43.0 34.0 38.0 22,145 20,060 22,420 ND 600 770 42.5 35.0 40.0 25,500 26,950 30,800 U.S. 1,175 1,444 45.7 38.5 42.8 53,756 55,580 61,790 ============================================================================== Other Spring Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State and United States, 2019 and Forecasted Aug 1, 2020 ============================================================================== Area Harvested Yield Production State ======================================================================== 2019 2020 2019 Jul 1 2020 2019 Jul 1 2020 ============================================================================== 1,000 Acres === Bushels === ==== 1,000 Bushels ==== ID 440 510 89.0 84.0 82.0 39,160 42,840 41,820 MN 1,400 1,260 57.0 57.0 58.0 79,800 71,820 73,080 MT 2,760 2,850 37.0 38.0 40.0 102,120 108,300 114,000 ND 5,950 5,850 49.0 45.0 48.0 291,550 263,250 280,800 SD 605 815 43.0 41.0 45.0 26,015 33,415 36,675 WA 505 510 47.0 60.0 61.0 23,735 30,600 31,110 U.S. 11,660 11,795 48.2 46.6 49.0 562,380 550,225 577,485 ============================================================================== Write to Valena Henderson at csstat@dowjones.com