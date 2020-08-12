Log in
USDA Crop Production : U.S. Wheat By Class - Aug 12

08/12/2020 | 12:18pm EDT
              Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2019 
                         and Forecasted Aug 1, 2020 
(Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data 
including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year 
season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States 
that do not have survey or administrative data available.) 
========================================================================= 
Crop                             2019                2020 
========================================================================= 
                                      1,000 bushels 
 
Winter 
Hard Red                      833,181             695,365 
Soft Red                      239,166             276,882 
Hard White                     19,954              14,558 
Soft White                    211,702             211,557 
 
Spring 
Hard Red                      521,557             529,683 
Hard White                     11,831              12,750 
Soft White                     28,992              35,052 
Durum                          53,756              61,790 
 
Total                       1,920,139           1,837,637 
========================================================================= 
Write to Valena Henderson at csstat@dowjones.com

