USDA Crop Production : U.S. Wheat By Class - Aug 12

Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2019 and Forecasted Aug 1, 2020 (Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States that do not have survey or administrative data available.) ========================================================================= Crop 2019 2020 ========================================================================= 1,000 bushels Winter Hard Red 833,181 695,365 Soft Red 239,166 276,882 Hard White 19,954 14,558 Soft White 211,702 211,557 Spring Hard Red 521,557 529,683 Hard White 11,831 12,750 Soft White 28,992 35,052 Durum 53,756 61,790 Total 1,920,139 1,837,637 =========================================================================