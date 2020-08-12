USDA Crop Production : U.S. Wheat By Class - Aug 12

Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2019
and Forecasted Aug 1, 2020
(Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data
including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year
season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States
that do not have survey or administrative data available.)
=========================================================================
Crop 2019 2020
=========================================================================
1,000 bushels
Winter
Hard Red 833,181 695,365
Soft Red 239,166 276,882
Hard White 19,954 14,558
Soft White 211,702 211,557
Spring
Hard Red 521,557 529,683
Hard White 11,831 12,750
Soft White 28,992 35,052
Durum 53,756 61,790
Total 1,920,139 1,837,637
=========================================================================
