USDA Crop Production : U.S. Wheat By Class - Jun 11

Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2019 and Forecasted Jun 1, 2020 (Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States that do not have survey or administrative data available.) ========================================================================= Crop 2019 2020 ========================================================================= 1,000 bushels Winter Hard Red 833,181 742,939 Soft Red 239,166 297,343 Hard White 19,954 16,584 Soft White 211,702 208,834 Spring Hard Red 521,557 Hard White 11,831 Soft White 28,992 Durum 53,756 Total 1,920,139 =========================================================================