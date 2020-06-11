USDA Crop Production : U.S. Wheat By Class - Jun 11

Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2019
and Forecasted Jun 1, 2020
(Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data
including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year
season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States
that do not have survey or administrative data available.)
=========================================================================
Crop 2019 2020
=========================================================================
1,000 bushels
Winter
Hard Red 833,181 742,939
Soft Red 239,166 297,343
Hard White 19,954 16,584
Soft White 211,702 208,834
Spring
Hard Red 521,557
Hard White 11,831
Soft White 28,992
Durum 53,756
Total 1,920,139
=========================================================================
