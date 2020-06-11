Log in
USDA Crop Production : U.S. Wheat By Class - Jun 11

06/11/2020 | 12:17pm EDT
              Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2019 
                         and Forecasted Jun 1, 2020 
(Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data 
including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year 
season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States 
that do not have survey or administrative data available.) 
========================================================================= 
Crop                             2019                2020 
========================================================================= 
                                      1,000 bushels 
 
Winter 
Hard Red                      833,181             742,939 
Soft Red                      239,166             297,343 
Hard White                     19,954              16,584 
Soft White                    211,702             208,834 
 
Spring 
Hard Red                      521,557 
Hard White                     11,831 
Soft White                     28,992 
Durum                          53,756 
 
Total                       1,920,139 
========================================================================= 
Write to Valena Henderson at csstat@dowjones.com

