USDA Crop Production : U.S. Winter Wheat-Aug 12

Winter Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State
and United States, 2019 and Forecasted Aug 1, 2020
==============================================================================
Area Harvested Yield Production
State =======================================================================
2019 2020 2019 Jul 1 2020 2019 Jul 1 2020
==============================================================================
1,000 Acres ==- Bushels ==- ==== 1,000 Bushels ====
AR 50 75 52.0 56.0 56.0 2,600 4,200 4,200
CA 100 90 50.0 85.0 85.0 5,000 7,650 7,650
CO 2,000 1,550 49.0 33.0 30.0 98,000 51,150 46,500
ID 680 670 87.0 90.0 92.0 59,160 60,300 61,640
IL 550 500 67.0 68.0 68.0 36,850 34,000 34,000
IN 260 310 62.0 70.0 67.0 16,120 21,700 20,770
KS 6,500 6,400 52.0 48.0 46.0 338,000 307,200 294,400
KY 330 375 76.0 63.0 64.0 25,080 23,625 24,000
MD 165 190 75.0 72.0 74.0 12,375 13,680 14,060
MI 480 480 71.0 80.0 77.0 34,080 38,400 36,960
MS 21 20 47.0 43.0 43.0 987 860 860
MO 390 390 63.0 63.0 63.0 24,570 24,570 24,570
MT 1,900 1,450 50.0 49.0 52.0 95,000 71,050 75,400
NE 970 850 57.0 48.0 43.0 55,290 40,800 36,550
NC 225 380 56.0 61.0 60.0 12,600 23,180 22,800
ND 70 35 53.0 40.0 40.0 3,710 1,400 1,400
OH 385 480 56.0 75.0 71.0 21,560 36,000 34,080
OK 2,750 2,700 40.0 42.0 42.0 110,000 113,400 113,400
OR 730 730 68.0 60.0 59.0 49,640 43,800 43,070
SD 770 580 52.0 51.0 60.0 40,040 29,580 34,800
TN 215 230 67.0 61.0 61.0 14,405 14,030 14,030
TX 2,050 2,100 34.0 32.0 30.0 69,700 67,200 63,000
VA 105 165 62.0 61.0 61.0 6,510 10,065 10,065
WA 1,700 1,650 70.0 74.0 74.0 119,000 122,100 122,100
WI 150 120 64.0 70.0 71.0 9,600 8,400 8,520
Other
Sts 1/ 781 919 56.5 53.8 53.9 44,126 49,444 49,537
U.S. 24,327 23,439 53.6 52.0 51.1 1,304,003 1,217,784 1,198,362
=============================================================================
1/ Other States include Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, New Mexico,
New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming. Individual
State level estimates will be published in the Small Grains 2020 Summary.
