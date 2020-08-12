Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/11
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Aug 12
DJ
12:21pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat - Aug 12
DJ
12:19pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Durum/Other Spring-Aug 12
DJ
USDA Crop Production : U.S. Winter Wheat-Aug 12

08/12/2020 | 12:18pm EDT
         Winter Wheat:  Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State 
             and United States, 2019 and Forecasted Aug 1, 2020 
============================================================================== 
       Area Harvested        Yield                      Production 
State  ======================================================================= 
       2019    2020    2019   Jul 1   2020        2019       Jul 1      2020 
============================================================================== 
        1,000 Acres      ==- Bushels ==-           ==== 1,000 Bushels ==== 
AR        50      75   52.0   56.0    56.0       2,600       4,200      4,200 
CA       100      90   50.0   85.0    85.0       5,000       7,650      7,650 
CO     2,000   1,550   49.0   33.0    30.0      98,000      51,150     46,500 
ID       680     670   87.0   90.0    92.0      59,160      60,300     61,640 
IL       550     500   67.0   68.0    68.0      36,850      34,000     34,000 
IN       260     310   62.0   70.0    67.0      16,120      21,700     20,770 
KS     6,500   6,400   52.0   48.0    46.0     338,000     307,200    294,400 
KY       330     375   76.0   63.0    64.0      25,080      23,625     24,000 
MD       165     190   75.0   72.0    74.0      12,375      13,680     14,060 
MI       480     480   71.0   80.0    77.0      34,080      38,400     36,960 
MS        21      20   47.0   43.0    43.0         987         860        860 
MO       390     390   63.0   63.0    63.0      24,570      24,570     24,570 
MT     1,900   1,450   50.0   49.0    52.0      95,000      71,050     75,400 
NE       970     850   57.0   48.0    43.0      55,290      40,800     36,550 
NC       225     380   56.0   61.0    60.0      12,600      23,180     22,800 
ND        70      35   53.0   40.0    40.0       3,710       1,400      1,400 
OH       385     480   56.0   75.0    71.0      21,560      36,000     34,080 
OK     2,750   2,700   40.0   42.0    42.0     110,000     113,400    113,400 
OR       730     730   68.0   60.0    59.0      49,640      43,800     43,070 
SD       770     580   52.0   51.0    60.0      40,040      29,580     34,800 
TN       215     230   67.0   61.0    61.0      14,405      14,030     14,030 
TX     2,050   2,100   34.0   32.0    30.0      69,700      67,200     63,000 
VA       105     165   62.0   61.0    61.0       6,510      10,065     10,065 
WA     1,700   1,650   70.0   74.0    74.0     119,000     122,100    122,100 
WI       150     120   64.0   70.0    71.0       9,600       8,400      8,520 
 
Other 
Sts 1/   781     919   56.5   53.8    53.9      44,126      49,444     49,537 
 
U.S.  24,327  23,439   53.6   52.0    51.1   1,304,003   1,217,784  1,198,362 
============================================================================= 
1/ Other States include Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, New Mexico, 
   New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming. Individual 
   State level estimates will be published in the Small Grains 2020 Summary. 
 
 
Write to Valena Henderson at csstat@dowjones.com

