USDA Crop Production : U.S. Winter Wheat-Aug 12

Winter Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State and United States, 2019 and Forecasted Aug 1, 2020 ============================================================================== Area Harvested Yield Production State ======================================================================= 2019 2020 2019 Jul 1 2020 2019 Jul 1 2020 ============================================================================== 1,000 Acres ==- Bushels ==- ==== 1,000 Bushels ==== AR 50 75 52.0 56.0 56.0 2,600 4,200 4,200 CA 100 90 50.0 85.0 85.0 5,000 7,650 7,650 CO 2,000 1,550 49.0 33.0 30.0 98,000 51,150 46,500 ID 680 670 87.0 90.0 92.0 59,160 60,300 61,640 IL 550 500 67.0 68.0 68.0 36,850 34,000 34,000 IN 260 310 62.0 70.0 67.0 16,120 21,700 20,770 KS 6,500 6,400 52.0 48.0 46.0 338,000 307,200 294,400 KY 330 375 76.0 63.0 64.0 25,080 23,625 24,000 MD 165 190 75.0 72.0 74.0 12,375 13,680 14,060 MI 480 480 71.0 80.0 77.0 34,080 38,400 36,960 MS 21 20 47.0 43.0 43.0 987 860 860 MO 390 390 63.0 63.0 63.0 24,570 24,570 24,570 MT 1,900 1,450 50.0 49.0 52.0 95,000 71,050 75,400 NE 970 850 57.0 48.0 43.0 55,290 40,800 36,550 NC 225 380 56.0 61.0 60.0 12,600 23,180 22,800 ND 70 35 53.0 40.0 40.0 3,710 1,400 1,400 OH 385 480 56.0 75.0 71.0 21,560 36,000 34,080 OK 2,750 2,700 40.0 42.0 42.0 110,000 113,400 113,400 OR 730 730 68.0 60.0 59.0 49,640 43,800 43,070 SD 770 580 52.0 51.0 60.0 40,040 29,580 34,800 TN 215 230 67.0 61.0 61.0 14,405 14,030 14,030 TX 2,050 2,100 34.0 32.0 30.0 69,700 67,200 63,000 VA 105 165 62.0 61.0 61.0 6,510 10,065 10,065 WA 1,700 1,650 70.0 74.0 74.0 119,000 122,100 122,100 WI 150 120 64.0 70.0 71.0 9,600 8,400 8,520 Other Sts 1/ 781 919 56.5 53.8 53.9 44,126 49,444 49,537 U.S. 24,327 23,439 53.6 52.0 51.1 1,304,003 1,217,784 1,198,362 ============================================================================= 1/ Other States include Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming. Individual State level estimates will be published in the Small Grains 2020 Summary. Write to Valena Henderson at csstat@dowjones.com