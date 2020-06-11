USDA Crop Production : U.S. Winter Wheat/Durum - Jun 11

Winter Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State
and United States, 2019 and Forecasted Jun 1, 2020
=============================================================================
Area Harvested Yield Production
State =======================================================================
2019 2020 2019 May 1 2020 2019 May 1 2020
=============================================================================
==1,000 Acres== === Bushels === == 1,000 Bushels ==
AR 50 100 52.0 56.0 56.0 2,600 5,600 5,600
CA 100 110 50.0 88.0 54.0 5,000 9,680 5,940
CO 2,000 1,650 49.0 37.0 38.0 98,000 61,050 62,700
ID 680 690 87.0 85.0 87.0 59,160 58,650 60,030
IL 550 530 67.0 72.0 73.0 36,850 38,160 38,690
IN 260 270 62.0 74.0 71.0 16,120 19,980 19,170
KS 6,500 6,500 52.0 47.0 49.0 338,000 305,500 318,500
KY 330 390 76.0 76.0 73.0 25,080 29,640 28,470
MD 165 200 75.0 72.0 70.0 12,375 14,400 14,000
MI 480 460 71.0 79.0 81.0 34,080 36,340 37,260
MS 21 20 47.0 47.0 47.0 987 940 940
MO 390 390 63.0 65.0 65.0 24,570 25,350 25,350
MT 1,900 1,550 50.0 51.0 50.0 95,000 79,050 77,500
NE 970 870 57.0 48.0 51.0 55,290 41,760 44,370
NC 225 400 56.0 58.0 60.0 12,600 23,200 24,000
ND 70 50 53.0 35.0 40.0 3,710 1,750 2,000
OH 385 460 56.0 74.0 76.0 21,560 34,040 34,960
OK 2,750 2,700 40.0 38.0 38.0 110,000 102,600 102,600
OR 730 730 68.0 62.0 58.0 49,640 45,260 42,340
SD 770 580 52.0 49.0 52.0 40,040 28,420 30,160
TN 215 230 67.0 66.0 66.0 14,405 15,180 15,180
TX 2,050 2,400 34.0 35.0 33.0 69,700 84,000 79,200
VA 105 180 62.0 65.0 61.0 6,510 11,700 10,980
WA 1,700 1,640 70.0 72.0 74.0 119,000 118,080 121,360
WI 150 130 64.0 70.0 71.0 9,600 9,100 9,230
Other
Sts 1/ 781 1,045 56.5 52.8 52.8 44,126 55,170 55,170
U.S. 24,327 24,275 53.6 51.7 52.1 1,304,003 1,254,600 1,265,700
=============================================================================
1/ Other States include Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, New Mexico,
New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming. Individual
State level estimates will be published in the Small Grains 2020 Summary.
Durum Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State
and United States, 2019-2020 and Forecasted Jun 1, 2020
=============================================================================
Area Harvested Yield Production
State =======================================================================
2019 2020 2019 May 1 2020 2019 May 1 2020
=============================================================================
1,000 Acres === Bushels === ==== 1,000 Bushels ====
AZ 33 49 104.0 101.0 106.0 3,432 4,949 5,194
CA 22 18 102.0 80.0 110.0 2,244 1,440 1,980
MT 515 43.0 22,145
ND 600 42.5 25,500
Other
U.S. 1,175 45.7 53,756
=============================================================================
