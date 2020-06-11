Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 06/10
506.25 USc   +0.35%
12:17pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Jun 11
DJ
12:17pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Jun 11
DJ
12:17pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Jun 11
DJ
USDA Crop Production : U.S. Winter Wheat/Durum - Jun 11

06/11/2020 | 12:16pm EDT
        Winter Wheat:  Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State 
             and United States, 2019 and Forecasted Jun 1, 2020 
 ============================================================================= 
        Area Harvested           Yield                     Production 
 State ======================================================================= 
        2019     2020      2019  May 1  2020        2019       May 1      2020 
 ============================================================================= 
        ==1,000 Acres==    === Bushels ===            == 1,000 Bushels == 
 AR       50      100      52.0   56.0  56.0       2,600     5,600       5,600 
 CA      100      110      50.0   88.0  54.0       5,000     9,680       5,940 
 CO    2,000    1,650      49.0   37.0  38.0      98,000    61,050      62,700 
 ID      680      690      87.0   85.0  87.0      59,160    58,650      60,030 
 IL      550      530      67.0   72.0  73.0      36,850    38,160      38,690 
 IN      260      270      62.0   74.0  71.0      16,120    19,980      19,170 
 KS    6,500    6,500      52.0   47.0  49.0     338,000   305,500     318,500 
 KY      330      390      76.0   76.0  73.0      25,080    29,640      28,470 
 MD      165      200      75.0   72.0  70.0      12,375    14,400      14,000 
 
 MI      480      460      71.0   79.0  81.0      34,080    36,340      37,260 
 MS       21       20      47.0   47.0  47.0         987       940         940 
 MO      390      390      63.0   65.0  65.0      24,570    25,350      25,350 
 MT    1,900    1,550      50.0   51.0  50.0      95,000    79,050      77,500 
 NE      970      870      57.0   48.0  51.0      55,290    41,760      44,370 
 NC      225      400      56.0   58.0  60.0      12,600    23,200      24,000 
 ND       70       50      53.0   35.0  40.0       3,710     1,750       2,000 
 OH      385      460      56.0   74.0  76.0      21,560    34,040      34,960 
 OK    2,750    2,700      40.0   38.0  38.0     110,000   102,600     102,600 
 
 OR      730      730      68.0   62.0  58.0      49,640    45,260      42,340 
 SD      770      580      52.0   49.0  52.0      40,040    28,420      30,160 
 TN      215      230      67.0   66.0  66.0      14,405    15,180      15,180 
 TX    2,050    2,400      34.0   35.0  33.0      69,700    84,000      79,200 
 VA      105      180      62.0   65.0  61.0       6,510    11,700      10,980 
 WA    1,700    1,640      70.0   72.0  74.0     119,000   118,080     121,360 
 WI      150      130      64.0   70.0  71.0       9,600     9,100       9,230 
 
Other 
Sts 1/   781    1,045      56.5   52.8  52.8      44,126    55,170      55,170 
 
 U.S. 24,327   24,275      53.6   51.7  52.1   1,304,003 1,254,600   1,265,700 
 ============================================================================= 
1/ Other States include Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, New Mexico, 
   New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming. Individual 
   State level estimates will be published in the Small Grains 2020 Summary. 
 
 
            Durum Wheat:  Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State 
               and United States, 2019-2020 and Forecasted Jun 1, 2020 
 ============================================================================= 
          Area Harvested              Yield                   Production 
 State ======================================================================= 
         2019     2020       2019    May 1   2020      2019   May 1      2020 
 ============================================================================= 
          1,000 Acres          === Bushels ===       ==== 1,000 Bushels ==== 
 AZ        33       49      104.0    101.0  106.0     3,432     4,949   5,194 
 CA        22       18      102.0     80.0  110.0     2,244     1,440   1,980 
 MT       515                43.0                    22,145 
 ND       600                42.5                    25,500 
 
 Other 
 
 U.S.   1,175                45.7                    53,756 
 ============================================================================= 
 
Write to Kareema Clark at csstat@dowjones.com

