USDA Crop Production : U.S. Winter Wheat/Durum - Jun 11

Winter Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State and United States, 2019 and Forecasted Jun 1, 2020 ============================================================================= Area Harvested Yield Production State ======================================================================= 2019 2020 2019 May 1 2020 2019 May 1 2020 ============================================================================= ==1,000 Acres== === Bushels === == 1,000 Bushels == AR 50 100 52.0 56.0 56.0 2,600 5,600 5,600 CA 100 110 50.0 88.0 54.0 5,000 9,680 5,940 CO 2,000 1,650 49.0 37.0 38.0 98,000 61,050 62,700 ID 680 690 87.0 85.0 87.0 59,160 58,650 60,030 IL 550 530 67.0 72.0 73.0 36,850 38,160 38,690 IN 260 270 62.0 74.0 71.0 16,120 19,980 19,170 KS 6,500 6,500 52.0 47.0 49.0 338,000 305,500 318,500 KY 330 390 76.0 76.0 73.0 25,080 29,640 28,470 MD 165 200 75.0 72.0 70.0 12,375 14,400 14,000 MI 480 460 71.0 79.0 81.0 34,080 36,340 37,260 MS 21 20 47.0 47.0 47.0 987 940 940 MO 390 390 63.0 65.0 65.0 24,570 25,350 25,350 MT 1,900 1,550 50.0 51.0 50.0 95,000 79,050 77,500 NE 970 870 57.0 48.0 51.0 55,290 41,760 44,370 NC 225 400 56.0 58.0 60.0 12,600 23,200 24,000 ND 70 50 53.0 35.0 40.0 3,710 1,750 2,000 OH 385 460 56.0 74.0 76.0 21,560 34,040 34,960 OK 2,750 2,700 40.0 38.0 38.0 110,000 102,600 102,600 OR 730 730 68.0 62.0 58.0 49,640 45,260 42,340 SD 770 580 52.0 49.0 52.0 40,040 28,420 30,160 TN 215 230 67.0 66.0 66.0 14,405 15,180 15,180 TX 2,050 2,400 34.0 35.0 33.0 69,700 84,000 79,200 VA 105 180 62.0 65.0 61.0 6,510 11,700 10,980 WA 1,700 1,640 70.0 72.0 74.0 119,000 118,080 121,360 WI 150 130 64.0 70.0 71.0 9,600 9,100 9,230 Other Sts 1/ 781 1,045 56.5 52.8 52.8 44,126 55,170 55,170 U.S. 24,327 24,275 53.6 51.7 52.1 1,304,003 1,254,600 1,265,700 ============================================================================= 1/ Other States include Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming. Individual State level estimates will be published in the Small Grains 2020 Summary. Durum Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State and United States, 2019-2020 and Forecasted Jun 1, 2020 ============================================================================= Area Harvested Yield Production State ======================================================================= 2019 2020 2019 May 1 2020 2019 May 1 2020 ============================================================================= 1,000 Acres === Bushels === ==== 1,000 Bushels ==== AZ 33 49 104.0 101.0 106.0 3,432 4,949 5,194 CA 22 18 102.0 80.0 110.0 2,244 1,440 1,980 MT 515 43.0 22,145 ND 600 42.5 25,500 Other U.S. 1,175 45.7 53,756 =============================================================================