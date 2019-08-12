Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/12
471.75 USc   -5.56%
04:18pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 12
DJ
04:18pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 12
DJ
04:18pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Condition/Progress-Aug 12
DJ
News 
News

USDA Crop Progress : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 12

08/12/2019 | 04:18pm EDT
    For the week ended Aug 11, in percent.  * denotes revision. 
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not 
the number of states. 
 
CONDITION: 
           very poor     poor       fair        good     excellent 
        08/11 08/04 08/11 08/04 08/11 08/04 08/11 08/04 08/11 08/04 
Idaho       5     5     4     3    21    29    55    55    15     8 
Minn        0     0     2     2    15    14    65    71    18    13 
Mont        1     0    15    11    23    20    50    62    11     7 
ND          1     0     5     4    23    21    60    64    11    11 
SD          2     1     4     3    32    29    47    53    15    14 
Wash        2     1     4     2    28    37    58    53     8     7 
6-state 
avg         1     0     7     5    23    22    57    63    12    10 
yr-ago      1     1     4     5    20    20    62    60    13    14 
 
PROGRESS: 
 
              --Harvested-- 
         08/11 08/04  2018   Avg 
Idaho       15     1    21    32 
Minn         8     1    42    33 
Mont        10     1    23    26 
ND           5     1    26    23 
SD          16     5    76    61 
Wash        18    10    32    48 
6-state 
avg          8     2    32    30

