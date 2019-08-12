USDA Crop Progress : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 12

For the week ended Aug 11, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
08/11 08/04 08/11 08/04 08/11 08/04 08/11 08/04 08/11 08/04
Idaho 5 5 4 3 21 29 55 55 15 8
Minn 0 0 2 2 15 14 65 71 18 13
Mont 1 0 15 11 23 20 50 62 11 7
ND 1 0 5 4 23 21 60 64 11 11
SD 2 1 4 3 32 29 47 53 15 14
Wash 2 1 4 2 28 37 58 53 8 7
6-state
avg 1 0 7 5 23 22 57 63 12 10
yr-ago 1 1 4 5 20 20 62 60 13 14
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
08/11 08/04 2018 Avg
Idaho 15 1 21 32
Minn 8 1 42 33
Mont 10 1 23 26
ND 5 1 26 23
SD 16 5 76 61
Wash 18 10 32 48
6-state
avg 8 2 32 30