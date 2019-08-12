USDA Crop Progress : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 12

For the week ended Aug 11, in percent. * denotes revision. NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not the number of states. CONDITION: very poor poor fair good excellent 08/11 08/04 08/11 08/04 08/11 08/04 08/11 08/04 08/11 08/04 Idaho 5 5 4 3 21 29 55 55 15 8 Minn 0 0 2 2 15 14 65 71 18 13 Mont 1 0 15 11 23 20 50 62 11 7 ND 1 0 5 4 23 21 60 64 11 11 SD 2 1 4 3 32 29 47 53 15 14 Wash 2 1 4 2 28 37 58 53 8 7 6-state avg 1 0 7 5 23 22 57 63 12 10 yr-ago 1 1 4 5 20 20 62 60 13 14 PROGRESS: --Harvested-- 08/11 08/04 2018 Avg Idaho 15 1 21 32 Minn 8 1 42 33 Mont 10 1 23 26 ND 5 1 26 23 SD 16 5 76 61 Wash 18 10 32 48 6-state avg 8 2 32 30