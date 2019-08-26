Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/26
473 USc   -19.49%
04:31pNorway's Largest Pension Fund Pressures Companies, Investors Over Amazon Fires
DJ
04:18pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 26
DJ
04:18pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 26
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

USDA Crop Progress : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 26

08/26/2019 | 04:18pm EDT
    For the week ended Aug 25, in percent.  * denotes revision. 
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not 
the number of states. 
 
CONDITION: 
           very poor     poor       fair        good     excellent 
        08/25 08/18 08/25 08/18 08/25 08/18 08/25 08/18 08/25 08/18 
Idaho       6     4     4     3    28    24    56    55     6    14 
Minn        0     0     2     2    15    15    67    67    16    16 
Mont        1     2     7    10    25    27    59    52     8     9 
ND          1     1     6     6    24    22    61    59     8    12 
SD          2     2     3     3    33    28    52    51    10    16 
Wash        1     1     3     2    35    33    54    56     7     8 
6-state 
avg         1     1     5     6    25    23    60    58     9    12 
yr-ago      1     1     4     4    21    21    63    63    11    11 
 
PROGRESS: 
 
              --Harvested-- 
         08/25 08/18  2018   Avg 
Idaho       45    27    64    65 
Minn        45    14    91    70 
Mont        34    20    59    63 
ND          34    12    74    60 
SD          53    27    96    85 
Wash        47    25    67    81 
6-state 
avg         38    16    75    65

