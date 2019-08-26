USDA Crop Progress : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 26

For the week ended Aug 25, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
08/25 08/18 08/25 08/18 08/25 08/18 08/25 08/18 08/25 08/18
Idaho 6 4 4 3 28 24 56 55 6 14
Minn 0 0 2 2 15 15 67 67 16 16
Mont 1 2 7 10 25 27 59 52 8 9
ND 1 1 6 6 24 22 61 59 8 12
SD 2 2 3 3 33 28 52 51 10 16
Wash 1 1 3 2 35 33 54 56 7 8
6-state
avg 1 1 5 6 25 23 60 58 9 12
yr-ago 1 1 4 4 21 21 63 63 11 11
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
08/25 08/18 2018 Avg
Idaho 45 27 64 65
Minn 45 14 91 70
Mont 34 20 59 63
ND 34 12 74 60
SD 53 27 96 85
Wash 47 25 67 81
6-state
avg 38 16 75 65