USDA Crop Progress : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 26

For the week ended Aug 25, in percent. * denotes revision. NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not the number of states. CONDITION: very poor poor fair good excellent 08/25 08/18 08/25 08/18 08/25 08/18 08/25 08/18 08/25 08/18 Idaho 6 4 4 3 28 24 56 55 6 14 Minn 0 0 2 2 15 15 67 67 16 16 Mont 1 2 7 10 25 27 59 52 8 9 ND 1 1 6 6 24 22 61 59 8 12 SD 2 2 3 3 33 28 52 51 10 16 Wash 1 1 3 2 35 33 54 56 7 8 6-state avg 1 1 5 6 25 23 60 58 9 12 yr-ago 1 1 4 4 21 21 63 63 11 11 PROGRESS: --Harvested-- 08/25 08/18 2018 Avg Idaho 45 27 64 65 Minn 45 14 91 70 Mont 34 20 59 63 ND 34 12 74 60 SD 53 27 96 85 Wash 47 25 67 81 6-state avg 38 16 75 65