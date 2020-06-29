USDA Crop Progress : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 29

For the week ended Jun 28, in percent. * denotes revision. NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not the number of states. CONDITION: very poor poor fair good excellent 06/28 06/21 06/28 06/21 06/28 06/21 06/28 06/21 06/28 06/21 Idaho 0 0 2 2 22 26 47 56 29 16 Minn 2 2 3 2 15 15 71 70 9 11 Mont 0 0 3 1 16 14 68 79 13 6 ND 2 1 7 4 32 26 53 63 6 6 SD 1 1 5 3 27 19 63 72 4 5 Wash 0 0 6 5 9 11 64 63 21 21 6-state avg 1 1 5 3 25 21 60 68 9 7 yr-ago 1 0 3 3 21 22 67 67 8 8 PROGRESS: --Headed-- 06/28 06/21 2019 Avg Idaho 41 30 32 51 Minn 45 12 30 59 Mont 24 5 12 25 ND 30 6 14 43 SD 77 45 29 66 Wash 73 59 75 80 6-state avg 36 12 20 45