WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 06/29
485.5 USc   +2.43%
USDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 29
DJ
04:17pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 29
DJ
04:17pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Condition/Progress-Jun 29
DJ
USDA Crop Progress : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 29

06/29/2020 | 04:17pm EDT
    For the week ended Jun 28, in percent.  * denotes revision. 
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not 
the number of states. 
 
CONDITION: 
           very poor     poor       fair        good     excellent 
        06/28 06/21 06/28 06/21 06/28 06/21 06/28 06/21 06/28 06/21 
Idaho       0     0     2     2    22    26    47    56    29    16 
Minn        2     2     3     2    15    15    71    70     9    11 
Mont        0     0     3     1    16    14    68    79    13     6 
ND          2     1     7     4    32    26    53    63     6     6 
SD          1     1     5     3    27    19    63    72     4     5 
Wash        0     0     6     5     9    11    64    63    21    21 
6-state 
avg         1     1     5     3    25    21    60    68     9     7 
yr-ago      1     0     3     3    21    22    67    67     8     8 
 
PROGRESS: 
 
              --Headed-- 
         06/28 06/21  2019   Avg 
Idaho       41    30    32    51 
Minn        45    12    30    59 
Mont        24     5    12    25 
ND          30     6    14    43 
SD          77    45    29    66 
Wash        73    59    75    80 
6-state 
avg         36    12    20    45

