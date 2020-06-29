USDA Crop Progress : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 29

For the week ended Jun 28, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
06/28 06/21 06/28 06/21 06/28 06/21 06/28 06/21 06/28 06/21
Idaho 0 0 2 2 22 26 47 56 29 16
Minn 2 2 3 2 15 15 71 70 9 11
Mont 0 0 3 1 16 14 68 79 13 6
ND 2 1 7 4 32 26 53 63 6 6
SD 1 1 5 3 27 19 63 72 4 5
Wash 0 0 6 5 9 11 64 63 21 21
6-state
avg 1 1 5 3 25 21 60 68 9 7
yr-ago 1 0 3 3 21 22 67 67 8 8
PROGRESS:
--Headed--
06/28 06/21 2019 Avg
Idaho 41 30 32 51
Minn 45 12 30 59
Mont 24 5 12 25
ND 30 6 14 43
SD 77 45 29 66
Wash 73 59 75 80
6-state
avg 36 12 20 45