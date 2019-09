For the week ended Sep 8, in percent. * denotes revision. NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not the number of states. NO CONDITION REPORTED: PROGRESS: --Harvested-- 09/08 09/01 2018 Avg Idaho 85 69 87 88 Minn 78 65 99 90 Mont 62 46 85 86 ND 68 52 93 83 SD 91 79 100 96 Wash 74 61 90 95 6-state avg 71 55 92 87