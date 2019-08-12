USDA Crop Progress : Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 12

For the week ended Aug 11, in percent. * denotes revision. NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not the number of states. NO CONDITION REPORTED: PROGRESS: --Harvested-- 08/11 08/04 2018 Avg Ark 100 100 100 100 Cali 100 100 98 98 Colo 96 92 100 99 Idah 36 15 67 70 Ill 100 100 100 100 Ind 100 100 100 100 Kans 100 99 100 100 Mich 89 74 96 97 Mo 100 100 100 100 Mont 50 26 64 80 Nebr 90 75 97 99 NC 100 100 100 100 Ohio 100 97 100 99 Okla 100 100 100 100 Ore 73 52 88 87 SD 68 49 96 90 Texas 100 100 100 100 Wash 56 35 67 76 18-state Avg 89 82 93 96