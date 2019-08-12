USDA Crop Progress : Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 12

For the week ended Aug 11, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
08/11 08/04 2018 Avg
Ark 100 100 100 100
Cali 100 100 98 98
Colo 96 92 100 99
Idah 36 15 67 70
Ill 100 100 100 100
Ind 100 100 100 100
Kans 100 99 100 100
Mich 89 74 96 97
Mo 100 100 100 100
Mont 50 26 64 80
Nebr 90 75 97 99
NC 100 100 100 100
Ohio 100 97 100 99
Okla 100 100 100 100
Ore 73 52 88 87
SD 68 49 96 90
Texas 100 100 100 100
Wash 56 35 67 76
18-state
Avg 89 82 93 96