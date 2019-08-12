Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
08/12
USDA Crop Progress : Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 12

08/12/2019
    For the week ended Aug 11, in percent.  * denotes revision. 
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not 
the number of states. 
 
NO CONDITION REPORTED: 
 
PROGRESS: 
 
              --Harvested-- 
         08/11 08/04  2018   Avg 
Ark        100   100   100   100 
Cali       100   100    98    98 
Colo        96    92   100    99 
Idah        36    15    67    70 
Ill        100   100   100   100 
Ind        100   100   100   100 
Kans       100    99   100   100 
Mich        89    74    96    97 
Mo         100   100   100   100 
Mont        50    26    64    80 
Nebr        90    75    97    99 
NC         100   100   100   100 
Ohio       100    97   100    99 
Okla       100   100   100   100 
Ore         73    52    88    87 
SD          68    49    96    90 
Texas      100   100   100   100 
Wash        56    35    67    76 
18-state 
 Avg        89    82    93    96

