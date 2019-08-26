Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/26
473 USc   -19.49%
05:15pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:31pNorway's Largest Pension Fund Pressures Companies, Investors Over Amazon Fires
DJ
04:18pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 26
DJ
USDA Crop Progress : Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 26

08/26/2019 | 04:18pm EDT
    For the week ended Aug 25, in percent.  * denotes revision. 
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not 
the number of states. 
 
NO CONDITION REPORTED: 
 
PROGRESS: 
 
              --Harvested-- 
         08/25 08/18  2018   Avg 
Ark        100   100   100   100 
Cali       100   100    99    99 
Colo        98    97   100   100 
Idah        86    60    96    90 
Ill        100   100   100   100 
Ind        100   100   100   100 
Kans       100   100   100   100 
Mich       100    95   100   100 
Mo         100   100   100   100 
Mont        80    69    90    95 
Nebr        98    96   100   100 
NC         100   100   100   100 
Ohio       100   100   100   100 
Okla       100   100   100   100 
Ore         94    91    99    98 
SD          89    76   100    98 
Texas      100   100   100   100 
Wash        84    69    93    95 
18-state 
 Avg        96    93   100    99

