USDA Crop Progress : Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 26

For the week ended Aug 25, in percent. * denotes revision. NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not the number of states. NO CONDITION REPORTED: PROGRESS: --Harvested-- 08/25 08/18 2018 Avg Ark 100 100 100 100 Cali 100 100 99 99 Colo 98 97 100 100 Idah 86 60 96 90 Ill 100 100 100 100 Ind 100 100 100 100 Kans 100 100 100 100 Mich 100 95 100 100 Mo 100 100 100 100 Mont 80 69 90 95 Nebr 98 96 100 100 NC 100 100 100 100 Ohio 100 100 100 100 Okla 100 100 100 100 Ore 94 91 99 98 SD 89 76 100 98 Texas 100 100 100 100 Wash 84 69 93 95 18-state Avg 96 93 100 99