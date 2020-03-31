USDA Prospective Plantings : U.S. Durum/Spring Wheat-Mar 31

Durum Wheat: Area Planted by State and United States , 2018-2020
=============================================================================
Area Planted
State ==============================================================
2018 2019 2020 1/ 2020/2019
=============================================================================
=========1,000 Acres========= Percent
AZ 74 34 50 147
CA 45 30 25 83
ID 11 5 5 100
MT 840 550 570 104
ND 1,100 720 640 89
SD 3 (NA) (NA) (X)
U.S. 2,073 1,339 1,290 96
============================================================================
(NA) Not available.
(X) Not applicable.
1/ Intended plantings in 2020 as indicated by reports from farmers.
2/ Estimate discontinued in 2019.
Other Spring Wheat: Area Planted by State and United States , 2018-2020
=============================================================================
Area Planted
State ==============================================================
2018 2019 2020 1/ 2020/2019
=============================================================================
=========1,000 Acres========= Percent
CO 10 (NA) (NA) (X)
ID 460 460 470 102
MN 1,610 1,450 1,350 93
MT 2,900 2,900 3,300 114
NV 10 (NA) (NA) (X)
ND 6,550 6,700 6,100 91
OR 80 (NA) (NA) (X)
SD 1,050 640 850 133
UT 10 (NA) (NA) (X)
WA 520 510 520 102
U.S. 13,200 12,660 12,590 99
=============================================================================
(NA) Not available.
(X) Not applicable.
1/ Intended plantings in 2020 as indicated by reports from farmers.
2/ Estimates discontinued in 2019.
