WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 03/30
569.5 USc   -0.31%
12:20pUSDA PROSPECTIVE PLANTINGS : U.S. Durum/Spring Wheat-Mar 31
DJ
12:19pUSDA PROSPECTIVE PLANTINGS : U.S. Winter Wheat-Mar 31
DJ
12:19pUSDA PROSPECTIVE PLANTINGS : U.S. All Wheat-Mar 31
DJ
USDA Prospective Plantings : U.S. Durum/Spring Wheat-Mar 31

03/31/2020 | 12:20pm EDT
            Durum Wheat: Area Planted by State and United States , 2018-2020 
============================================================================= 
                                       Area Planted 
 State    ============================================================== 
                       2018         2019         2020 1/    2020/2019 
============================================================================= 
                        =========1,000 Acres=========        Percent 
AZ                       74           34           50          147 
CA                       45           30           25           83 
ID                       11            5            5          100 
MT                      840          550          570          104 
ND                    1,100          720          640           89 
SD                        3         (NA)         (NA)          (X) 
 
U.S.                  2,073        1,339        1,290           96 
============================================================================ 
(NA)  Not available. 
(X)  Not applicable. 
1/ Intended plantings in 2020 as indicated by reports from farmers. 
2/ Estimate discontinued in 2019. 
 
 
      Other Spring Wheat: Area Planted by State and United States , 2018-2020 
============================================================================= 
                                       Area Planted 
 State    ============================================================== 
                       2018         2019         2020 1/    2020/2019 
============================================================================= 
                        =========1,000 Acres=========        Percent 
CO                       10         (NA)         (NA)          (X) 
ID                      460          460          470          102 
MN                    1,610        1,450        1,350           93 
MT                    2,900        2,900        3,300          114 
NV                       10         (NA)         (NA)          (X) 
ND                    6,550        6,700        6,100           91 
OR                       80         (NA)         (NA)          (X) 
SD                    1,050          640          850          133 
UT                       10         (NA)         (NA)          (X) 
WA                      520          510          520          102 
 
U.S.                 13,200       12,660       12,590           99 
============================================================================= 
(NA)  Not available. 
(X)  Not applicable. 
1/ Intended plantings in 2020 as indicated by reports from farmers. 
2/ Estimates discontinued in 2019. 
 
Write to Linda Rice at csstat@dowjones.com

