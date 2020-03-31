USDA Prospective Plantings : U.S. Durum/Spring Wheat-Mar 31

Durum Wheat: Area Planted by State and United States , 2018-2020 ============================================================================= Area Planted State ============================================================== 2018 2019 2020 1/ 2020/2019 ============================================================================= =========1,000 Acres========= Percent AZ 74 34 50 147 CA 45 30 25 83 ID 11 5 5 100 MT 840 550 570 104 ND 1,100 720 640 89 SD 3 (NA) (NA) (X) U.S. 2,073 1,339 1,290 96 ============================================================================ (NA) Not available. (X) Not applicable. 1/ Intended plantings in 2020 as indicated by reports from farmers. 2/ Estimate discontinued in 2019. Other Spring Wheat: Area Planted by State and United States , 2018-2020 ============================================================================= Area Planted State ============================================================== 2018 2019 2020 1/ 2020/2019 ============================================================================= =========1,000 Acres========= Percent CO 10 (NA) (NA) (X) ID 460 460 470 102 MN 1,610 1,450 1,350 93 MT 2,900 2,900 3,300 114 NV 10 (NA) (NA) (X) ND 6,550 6,700 6,100 91 OR 80 (NA) (NA) (X) SD 1,050 640 850 133 UT 10 (NA) (NA) (X) WA 520 510 520 102 U.S. 13,200 12,660 12,590 99 ============================================================================= (NA) Not available. (X) Not applicable. 1/ Intended plantings in 2020 as indicated by reports from farmers. 2/ Estimates discontinued in 2019. Write to Linda Rice at csstat@dowjones.com