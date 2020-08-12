Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/11
495 USc   +0.81%
12:22pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Aug 12
DJ
12:21pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat - Aug 12
DJ
12:19pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Durum/Other Spring-Aug 12
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Aug 12

08/12/2020 | 12:17pm EDT
                                  U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 1/ 
============================================================================== 
Item                            2019/2020                   2020/2021 
                            prev         Aug 12         prev         Aug 12 
============================================================================== 
Area                                     Million acres 
Planted                     45.2           45.2         44.3           44.3 
Harvested                   37.2           37.2         36.7           36.7 
                                            Bushels 
Yield per harv. acre        51.7           51.7         49.7           50.1 
                                         Million Bushels 
Beginning stocks           1,080          1,080        1,044          1,044 
Production                 1,920          1,920        1,824          1,838 
Imports                      105            105          140            130 
Supply, total              3,105          3,105        3,007          3,011 
Food                         962            962          964            960 
Seed                          60             61           61             61 
Feed and residual             74             73           90             90 
Domestic, total            1,096          1,096        1,115          1,111 
Exports                      965            965          950            975 
Use, total                 2,061          2,061        2,065          2,086 
Ending stocks              1,044          1,044          942            925 
avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/      4.58           4.58         4.60           4.50 
============================================================================== 
                                  U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use 
  Year beginning              Hard     Hard     Soft 
      June 1                Winter   Spring      Red    White    Durum   Total 
============================================================================== 
                                   2019/2020 (estimated) 
Beginning Stocks               516      263      158       88       55   1,080 
Production                     833      522      239      272       54   1,920 
Supply, Total 3/             1,351      838      401      366      150   3,105 
Domestic Use                   454      289      204       84       65   1,096 
Exports                        376      268       92      187       42     965 
Use, Total                     830      558      296      271      107   2,061 
Ending Stocks, Total           521      280      105       95       43   1,044 
                                   2020/2021 (projected) 
Beginning Stocks               521      280      105       95       43   1,044 
Production                     695      530      277      274       62   1,838 
Supply, Total 3/             1,221      870      392      374      155   3,011 
Domestic Use                   426      307      199       90       89   1,111 
Exports                        405      270       90      180       30     975 
Use, Total                     831      577      289      270      119   2,086 
Ending Stocks, Total 
                     Aug       390      293      103      104       36     925 
                     Jul       423      270      103      105       40     942 
============================================================================== 
Note:  Totals may not add due to rounding.  1/ Marketing year beginning June 
1.  2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers.  3/ 
Includes imports. 
 
 
Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com

