USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Aug 12

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 1/
==============================================================================
Item 2019/2020 2020/2021
prev Aug 12 prev Aug 12
==============================================================================
Area Million acres
Planted 45.2 45.2 44.3 44.3
Harvested 37.2 37.2 36.7 36.7
Bushels
Yield per harv. acre 51.7 51.7 49.7 50.1
Million Bushels
Beginning stocks 1,080 1,080 1,044 1,044
Production 1,920 1,920 1,824 1,838
Imports 105 105 140 130
Supply, total 3,105 3,105 3,007 3,011
Food 962 962 964 960
Seed 60 61 61 61
Feed and residual 74 73 90 90
Domestic, total 1,096 1,096 1,115 1,111
Exports 965 965 950 975
Use, total 2,061 2,061 2,065 2,086
Ending stocks 1,044 1,044 942 925
avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/ 4.58 4.58 4.60 4.50
==============================================================================
U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use
Year beginning Hard Hard Soft
June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total
==============================================================================
2019/2020 (estimated)
Beginning Stocks 516 263 158 88 55 1,080
Production 833 522 239 272 54 1,920
Supply, Total 3/ 1,351 838 401 366 150 3,105
Domestic Use 454 289 204 84 65 1,096
Exports 376 268 92 187 42 965
Use, Total 830 558 296 271 107 2,061
Ending Stocks, Total 521 280 105 95 43 1,044
2020/2021 (projected)
Beginning Stocks 521 280 105 95 43 1,044
Production 695 530 277 274 62 1,838
Supply, Total 3/ 1,221 870 392 374 155 3,011
Domestic Use 426 307 199 90 89 1,111
Exports 405 270 90 180 30 975
Use, Total 831 577 289 270 119 2,086
Ending Stocks, Total
Aug 390 293 103 104 36 925
Jul 423 270 103 105 40 942
==============================================================================
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning June
1. 2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. 3/
Includes imports.
