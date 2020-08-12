USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Aug 12

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 1/ ============================================================================== Item 2019/2020 2020/2021 prev Aug 12 prev Aug 12 ============================================================================== Area Million acres Planted 45.2 45.2 44.3 44.3 Harvested 37.2 37.2 36.7 36.7 Bushels Yield per harv. acre 51.7 51.7 49.7 50.1 Million Bushels Beginning stocks 1,080 1,080 1,044 1,044 Production 1,920 1,920 1,824 1,838 Imports 105 105 140 130 Supply, total 3,105 3,105 3,007 3,011 Food 962 962 964 960 Seed 60 61 61 61 Feed and residual 74 73 90 90 Domestic, total 1,096 1,096 1,115 1,111 Exports 965 965 950 975 Use, total 2,061 2,061 2,065 2,086 Ending stocks 1,044 1,044 942 925 avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/ 4.58 4.58 4.60 4.50 ============================================================================== U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use Year beginning Hard Hard Soft June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total ============================================================================== 2019/2020 (estimated) Beginning Stocks 516 263 158 88 55 1,080 Production 833 522 239 272 54 1,920 Supply, Total 3/ 1,351 838 401 366 150 3,105 Domestic Use 454 289 204 84 65 1,096 Exports 376 268 92 187 42 965 Use, Total 830 558 296 271 107 2,061 Ending Stocks, Total 521 280 105 95 43 1,044 2020/2021 (projected) Beginning Stocks 521 280 105 95 43 1,044 Production 695 530 277 274 62 1,838 Supply, Total 3/ 1,221 870 392 374 155 3,011 Domestic Use 426 307 199 90 89 1,111 Exports 405 270 90 180 30 975 Use, Total 831 577 289 270 119 2,086 Ending Stocks, Total Aug 390 293 103 104 36 925 Jul 423 270 103 105 40 942 ============================================================================== Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning June 1. 2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. 3/ Includes imports. Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com