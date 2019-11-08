USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Nov 8

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 1/ ============================================================================== Item 2018/2019 2019/2020 prev Nov 8 prev Nov 8 ============================================================================== Area Million acres Planted 47.8 47.8 45.2 45.2 Harvested 39.6 39.6 38.1 37.2 Bushels Yield per harv. acre 47.6 47.6 51.6 51.7 Million Bushels Beginning stocks 1,099 1,099 1,080 1,080 Production 1,885 1,885 1,962 1,920 Imports 135 135 120 120 Supply, total 3,119 3,119 3,161 3,120 Food 955 955 960 955 Seed 59 59 68 61 Feed and residual 90 90 140 140 Domestic, total 1,103 1,103 1,168 1,156 Exports 936 936 950 950 Use, total 2,039 2,039 2,118 2,106 Ending stocks 1,080 1,080 1,043 1,014 avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/ 5.16 5.16 4.70 4.60 ============================================================================== U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use Year beginning Hard Hard Soft June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total ============================================================================== 2018/2019 (estimated) Beginning Stocks 581 191 205 87 35 1,099 Production 662 587 286 272 78 1,885 Supply, Total 3/ 1,248 846 495 365 165 3,119 Domestic Use 401 324 209 81 88 1,103 Exports 331 259 128 196 22 936 Use, Total 732 583 337 277 110 2,039 Ending Stocks, Total 516 263 158 88 55 1,080 2019/2020 (projected) Beginning Stocks 516 263 158 88 55 1,080 Production 833 522 239 272 54 1,920 Supply, Total 3/ 1,354 840 402 365 159 3,120 Domestic Use 481 306 191 90 88 1,156 Exports 380 255 100 190 25 950 Use, Total 861 561 291 280 113 2,106 Ending Stocks, Total Nov 493 279 111 85 46 1,014 Oct 491 308 110 85 49 1,043 ============================================================================== Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning June 1. 2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. 3/ Includes imports. Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com