USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Nov 8

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 1/
==============================================================================
Item 2018/2019 2019/2020
prev Nov 8 prev Nov 8
==============================================================================
Area Million acres
Planted 47.8 47.8 45.2 45.2
Harvested 39.6 39.6 38.1 37.2
Bushels
Yield per harv. acre 47.6 47.6 51.6 51.7
Million Bushels
Beginning stocks 1,099 1,099 1,080 1,080
Production 1,885 1,885 1,962 1,920
Imports 135 135 120 120
Supply, total 3,119 3,119 3,161 3,120
Food 955 955 960 955
Seed 59 59 68 61
Feed and residual 90 90 140 140
Domestic, total 1,103 1,103 1,168 1,156
Exports 936 936 950 950
Use, total 2,039 2,039 2,118 2,106
Ending stocks 1,080 1,080 1,043 1,014
avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/ 5.16 5.16 4.70 4.60
==============================================================================
U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use
Year beginning Hard Hard Soft
June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total
==============================================================================
2018/2019 (estimated)
Beginning Stocks 581 191 205 87 35 1,099
Production 662 587 286 272 78 1,885
Supply, Total 3/ 1,248 846 495 365 165 3,119
Domestic Use 401 324 209 81 88 1,103
Exports 331 259 128 196 22 936
Use, Total 732 583 337 277 110 2,039
Ending Stocks, Total 516 263 158 88 55 1,080
2019/2020 (projected)
Beginning Stocks 516 263 158 88 55 1,080
Production 833 522 239 272 54 1,920
Supply, Total 3/ 1,354 840 402 365 159 3,120
Domestic Use 481 306 191 90 88 1,156
Exports 380 255 100 190 25 950
Use, Total 861 561 291 280 113 2,106
Ending Stocks, Total
Nov 493 279 111 85 46 1,014
Oct 491 308 110 85 49 1,043
==============================================================================
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning June
1. 2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. 3/
Includes imports.
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com