WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 11/07
512.5 USc   -0.82%
12:24pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Nov 8
DJ
12:24pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Nov 8
DJ
12:24pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Nov 8
DJ
USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Nov 8

11/08/2019 | 12:24pm EST
                                  U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 1/ 
============================================================================== 
Item                            2018/2019                   2019/2020 
                            prev         Nov 8         prev         Nov 8 
============================================================================== 
Area                                     Million acres 
Planted                     47.8           47.8         45.2           45.2 
Harvested                   39.6           39.6         38.1           37.2 
                                            Bushels 
Yield per harv. acre        47.6           47.6         51.6           51.7 
                                         Million Bushels 
Beginning stocks           1,099          1,099        1,080          1,080 
Production                 1,885          1,885        1,962          1,920 
Imports                      135            135          120            120 
Supply, total              3,119          3,119        3,161          3,120 
Food                         955            955          960            955 
Seed                          59             59           68             61 
Feed and residual             90             90          140            140 
Domestic, total            1,103          1,103        1,168          1,156 
Exports                      936            936          950            950 
Use, total                 2,039          2,039        2,118          2,106 
Ending stocks              1,080          1,080        1,043          1,014 
avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/      5.16           5.16         4.70           4.60 
============================================================================== 
                                  U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use 
  Year beginning              Hard     Hard     Soft 
      June 1                Winter   Spring      Red    White    Durum   Total 
============================================================================== 
                                   2018/2019 (estimated) 
Beginning Stocks               581      191      205       87       35   1,099 
Production                     662      587      286      272       78   1,885 
Supply, Total 3/             1,248      846      495      365      165   3,119 
Domestic Use                   401      324      209       81       88   1,103 
Exports                        331      259      128      196       22     936 
Use, Total                     732      583      337      277      110   2,039 
Ending Stocks, Total           516      263      158       88       55   1,080 
                                   2019/2020 (projected) 
Beginning Stocks               516      263      158       88       55   1,080 
Production                     833      522      239      272       54   1,920 
Supply, Total 3/             1,354      840      402      365      159   3,120 
Domestic Use                   481      306      191       90       88   1,156 
Exports                        380      255      100      190       25     950 
Use, Total                     861      561      291      280      113   2,106 
Ending Stocks, Total 
                     Nov       493      279      111       85       46   1,014 
                     Oct       491      308      110       85       49   1,043 
============================================================================== 
Note:  Totals may not add due to rounding.  1/ Marketing year beginning June 
1.  2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers.  3/ 
Includes imports. 
 
 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

12:24pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat - Nov 8
DJ
08:47aSudan needs up to $5 billion in budget support to prevent collapse
RE
11/07GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/07Soybeans Gain on Tariff Hopes
DJ
11/07World food prices rise for first time in five months - U.N. FAO
RE
11/07World food prices rise for first time in five months - U.N. FAO
RE
11/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
